TRAKM8 HOLDINGS PLC

TRAKM8 HOLDINGS PLC (TRAK)
  Report  
01/02 12:01:45 pm
21.66 GBp   -3.73%
Trakm8 : appoints new fleet and optimisation Sales Director

01/02/2019 | 12:19pm CET
2nd January 2019
Trakm8, a leading supplier of telematics, vehicle cameras, optimisation, and fleet management solutions, has appointed a new head of its fleet and optimisation sales team.

Nickie Hunt-Mason joins the UK's largest manufacturer of telematics devices as Director of Direct Sales, Fleet and Optimisation.

The appointment is part of Trakm8's growth strategy to meet its 'ambition target' of 1 million telematics devices reporting to its servers by the end of 2020. Currently the company has more than 250,000 units in play.

John Watkins, Executive Chairman of Trakm8, said: 'We are delighted to welcome Nickie to Trakm8. She brings with her a wealth of experience in telematics, and has a proven track record in business development with major fleets. She has all the right attributes to take our fleet business to the next level.'

Reporting to the Managing Director of Fleet and Optimisation, Nickie's role is to enhance direct sales and the B2B team for Trakm8's end-to-end fleet management solution. This includes telematics, driver behaviour analytics, route optimisation and fleet scheduling, vehicle cameras, and integration with third party solutions such as ePod. Trakm8 is also an official telematics partner of tachograph analysis specialist, TruTac.

Trakm8 developed the UK's first self-fit device which plugged into a vehicle's on-board diagnostics (OBD) port and continues to develop this range. It also provides a comprehensive range of vehicle cameras, including the RH600, which is the most advanced 4G integrated telematics camera currently available in the UK.

Nickie Hunt-Mason said: 'Trakm8 goes beyond traditional telematics to offer fleets a total mobility solution, which is a great USP for us. Fleet managers and transport operators are increasingly telling us that they want to streamline their supply chain to improve efficiencies and ROI through data insights. Trakm8's end-to-end offering, coupled with its extensive experience of integrating with third-party systems and its UK manufacturing capability, places us in a very strong position to fulfil those requirements.

'We continue to grow the sales team and are actively recruiting now to prepare us for our next growth phase. Trakm8 has a reputation for developing long-term, sustainable relationships by truly listening to its customers and delivering solutions that are right for their organisation. I am confident that our unique and compelling offering will win us significant new business going forward.'

Disclaimer

Trakm8 Holdings plc published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 11:18:00 UTC
