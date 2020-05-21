Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Trane Technologies plc    TT   IE00BK9ZQ967

TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(TT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ready for Now, Resilient for Tomorrow: Trane Services Help Building Owners Reopen Safely and Confidently

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 06:31am EDT

New suite of fact-driven services improves indoor air quality, system start-up, building performance and energy efficiency

As businesses prepare to increase building occupancy, Trane® – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator – recently introduced a new suite of services to help building owners and operators bring people back indoors with confidence.

“It’s a different world for buildings and those who run them,” said Donny Simmons, president, Commercial HVAC Americas, Trane Technologies. “Building operators must plan to safely welcome back employees, tenants and customers while balancing new realities. They need a trusted partner who understands the impact of indoor air quality, where to make investments, and how to make buildings more sustainable. Trane can help make the process easier and safer for building owners and occupants alike.”

The four new service offerings – Trane® Indoor Air Quality Assessment; Trane® System Startup; Trane® Energy Checkup; and Trane® Remote Services – align to the latest HVAC industry guidelines and can be customized and scaled to meet the specific needs of each building.

“Every building is unique and deserves a proper assessment by trained professionals – especially as buildings emerge from unplanned states of vacancy or reduced occupancy,” said Simmons. “Trane professionals take into account the building’s purpose, age, condition, climate and occupancy trends, and identify opportunities to improve indoor air quality conditions and building performance in line with a building owner’s broader goals.”

System Startup Services

“Just as many homeowners have their residential HVAC systems serviced before use each season, it’s important that buildings’ mechanical systems are thoroughly checked and maintained after long periods of vacancy, with consideration to ventilation, airflow and humidity,” said Simmons.

Trane® System Startup is a comprehensive examination of a building’s HVAC system and its main components to ensure reliable operation at optimal levels. Trane technicians and engineers provide a comprehensive review of the building’s system and then test, clean and address any HVAC system performance issues to help enable healthier, comfortable and efficient indoor environments.

Indoor Air Quality Assessment

Indoor air quality matters more than ever, and tenants, employees and customers want to know facilities are prepared for their return.

The Trane® Indoor Air Quality Assessment is a fact-based, data-driven analysis of how effectively a building’s indoor air quality adheres to current industry recommendations for operating HVAC systems. Trane technicians and engineers will examine and provide relevant data in critical areas that influence indoor air quality. Where possible, Trane can conduct the assessment remotely through the building automation system (BAS). Building operators will receive actionable data and insights about the building’s overall air quality to implement immediately or plan for future investment.

Remote Services

Businesses can consider lower-touch and remote building services to more effectively manage their building from afar. Trane® Remote Services provide reduced-contact building maintenance and management through our connected building automation systems. Technology advancements continue to expand the tasks that once required a service truck and on-site support.

Remote Diagnostic Services and Remote Service Specialists act as a “second set of eyes” to monitor and support HVAC system performance remotely 24/7. Trane remote specialists can handle most standard HVAC service tasks without an on-site visit. If on-site work is required, remote diagnostics help to ensure the technician is prepared with the right tools and parts to resolve in a single visit, resulting in reduced downtime and fewer on-site visitors.

Energy Check-Up

Energy efficiency is a fundamental part of any sustainability program and offers short- and long-term benefits for businesses, building occupants and the environment. An efficient building is better able to maintain consistent comfort and optimized indoor air quality for increased resiliency and stability; yet, many of the same enhancements that improve indoor air quality can increase energy use.

A Trane® Energy Check-Up can help pinpoint areas of inefficiency and opportunities for adjustments that improve energy efficiency and savings. Trane delivers a system-wide, data-driven analysis of a building's energy consumption and action plan to help building leaders manage energy use and associated costs today – and prepare for future needs.

Visit trane.com/readyfornow for more information.

Additional Information

There is strong evidence from The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and other sources that HVAC technologies can mitigate the risk of exposure to infectious aerosols in built environments; however, the transmission and mitigation of COVID-19 in buildings is yet to be fully tested and confirmed.

About Trane

Trane – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator – creates comfortable, energy efficient indoor environments for commercial and residential applications. For more information, please visit www.trane.com or www.tranetechnologies.com

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Visit tranetechnologies.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
06:31aREADY FOR NOW, RESILIENT FOR TOMORRO : Trane Services Help Building Owners Reope..
BU
05/06TRANE TECHNOLOGIES : Transcript
PU
05/05INGERSOLL RAND : TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC Management's Discussion and Analysis of ..
AQ
05/05TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
05/05TRANE TECHNOLOGIES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/29INGERSOLL-RAND : quaterly earnings release
04/08TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
03/17INGERSOLL RAND : FormS-8 POS
PU
03/12TRANE : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/10INGERSOLL RAND : Form3
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 496 M
EBIT 2020 1 244 M
Net income 2020 694 M
Debt 2020 2 567 M
Yield 2020 2,74%
P/E ratio 2020 27,7x
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,88x
EV / Sales2021 1,74x
Capitalization 19 077 M
Chart TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Trane Technologies plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 91,17 $
Last Close Price 79,75 $
Spread / Highest target 37,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael W. Lamach Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dave Regnery President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher J. Kuehn Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul A. Camuti Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP-Innovation
Stephen Hagood Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-40.00%19 077
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.-3.40%40 670
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-29.40%21 379
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB22.69%10 494
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.-22.42%7 339
A. O. SMITH CORPORATION-11.88%6 842
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group