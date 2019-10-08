TransAct Technologies Incorporated : Partners With Acres 4.0 to Elevate Its Industry-leading Epicentral® Promotion and Bonusing Print System

New CyberMax™ System from Acres 4.0 will Bring Real-Time Data Collection Capabilities to Slot Floors, Elevating Benefits of TransAct’s Industry Leading Bonusing Tool

TransAct® Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct” or “the Company”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, announced today a new partnership with Acres 4.0 which will further elevate the capabilities of the Company’s Epicentral® 4.0 promotion and bonusing print system set to debut at the 2019 Global Gaming Expo (“G2E 2019”). Designed to create access to instantaneous slot player data across casino floors, the new CyberMax™ system from Acres 4.0 will feed TransAct’s industry-leading system with real-time player session data that will take the promotions and bonuses made possible by Epicentral 4.0 to a whole new level. TransAct will demonstrate the new capabilities made possible by this partnership as part of its product demonstrations at G2E 2019 (Booth #2423), to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada from October 15-17, 2019 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center.

“Since introducing Epicentral six years ago, our unique promotion and bonusing print system has delivered proven results for customers as our printed coupons and bonuses have helped improve player engagement, increase player loyalty and enhance slot floor performance,” said Bart C. Shuldman, Chairman and CEO of TransAct Technologies. “While Epicentral has always delivered strong performance for our customers since its first implementation, one hurdle we have faced is the varied time delay between players’ real-time activity and the transmission of that player data from casino floor systems to Epicentral, data which is critical to creating results-focused targeted promotions and bonuses made possible by our system. With CyberMax, there is now a way to overcome the limitations of existing slot floor systems that cannot send detailed information on player events and often take up to 15 minutes to send this information to Epicentral. By working with the CyberMax solution, Epicentral will receive exponentially more player data and play events in real time without having to go through the casino’s slot system. This new partnership with Acres 4.0, by which we will leverage their revolutionary new CyberMax system, will enable Epicentral to act on real-time information thereby making promotional and bonus programs even more effective for casino operators around the globe.”

Noah Acres, Vice President of Marketing for Acres 4.0, added, “CyberMax gives casinos unprecedented abilities to enhance the player experience. With access to player and machine data that is exponentially more robust and delivered in real-time, casinos are able to identify and fulfill player needs like never before. We’re thrilled to partner with TransAct and their Epicentral 4.0 solution, which using CyberMax, will be able to precisely deliver the right bonuses and promotions to the right player at the right time.”

TransAct’s new Epicentral 4.0, debuting at G2E 2019 for the first time, offers a significant leap forward with new and improved features designed to increase slot floor performance, all while providing operators with more powerful software that helps them optimize their deployment of the solution. Operators selecting Epicentral 4.0 will find a sleek, web-based user interface that creates an optimized user experience thanks to its clean aesthetic. Importantly, with the new version 4.0, Epicentral is now transformed into a SaaS-based software solution that dramatically shifts the capabilities of what the system can do for operators while creating for TransAct a whole new recurring revenue opportunity.

New features debuting with Epicentral 4.0 include:

All-new web-based user interface to improve the user experience

A home page that includes a comprehensive dashboard showing a full overview of past and present promotions running on the floor, a list of carded players actively playing on the floor and a leaderboard of the top players with their number of active sessions

A built-in query tool that allows users to find specific and refined data

CyberMax is a revolutionary slot system that gives casinos total ownership and control of detailed behavioral data about their players and games. The foundation of CyberMax is a fast data pipeline that instantly delivers data to casino operators and any vendor they wish to share it with. Operators receive exponentially more data because reports occur in real-time with every handle pull, and include large amounts of information ignored by existing player tracking systems. This enables casino-approved third-party developers to economically test, deliver and maintain innovative applications, such as Epicentral 4.0.

Mr. Shuldman concluded, “We’re delighted to work with John Acres and his team to implement Epicentral 4.0 alongside CyberMax and believe that this new partnership will pay dividends for both companies and generate higher levels of future success for our customers. Real-time information sharing is something no other company has been able to deliver in casino settings to-date and we believe this represents a game-changing opportunity for application providers such as TransAct.“

For more information on the Company’s Epicentral solution, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com.

About TransAct Technologies Incorporated

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including restaurant solutions, POS automation, casino and gaming, and oil and gas. The Company’s solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the BOHA!™, AccuDate™, EPICENTRAL®, Epic®, Ithaca® and Printrex® brands. TransAct has sold over 3.3 million printers and terminals around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http://www.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.

Epicentral is a trademark of TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. ©2019 TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. All rights reserved.

About Acres 4.0

Acres 4.0 is a Las-Vegas based technology company with a focus on innovation in casinos. The Acres team invented player tracking, advanced jackpots and electronic bonusing at previously founded companies that include Electronic Data Technology, Mikohn Gaming and Acres Gaming.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or other similar words. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, customer acceptance and market share gains, both domestically and internationally, in the face of substantial competition from competitors that have broader lines of products and greater financial resources; our competitors introducing new products into the marketplace; our ability to successfully develop and introduce new products and the acceptance of such products in the marketplace; our dependence on significant customers; our dependence on significant vendors; dependence on contract manufacturers for the assembly of a large portion of our products in Asia; our ability to protect intellectual property; our ability to recruit and retain quality employees as the Company grows; our dependence on third parties for sales outside the United States, including Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Latin America and Asia; the economic and political conditions in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Latin America and Asia; marketplace acceptance of new products; risks associated with foreign operations; the availability of third-party components at reasonable prices; price wars or other significant pricing pressures affecting the Company's products in the United States or abroad; risks associated with potential future acquisitions; the risk that our new line of food safety and oil and gas products will not drive increased adoption by customers; and other risk factors detailed in TransAct's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no duty to update them to reflect new, changing or unanticipated events or circumstances.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005234/en/