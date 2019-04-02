TransAct Technologies Incorporated : to Demonstrate Its Industry-Leading Casino and Gaming Print and Software Solutions at the 2019 Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct” or “the
Company”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printer
solutions for high-growth markets, announced today that the Company will
showcase its casino and gaming solutions portfolio at the 2019 Indian
Gaming Tradeshow & Convention (“NIGA 2019”), to be held at the San Diego
Convention Center on April 3-4, 2019 in San Diego, California. The
Company’s display at NIGA 2019 (Booth #1130) will include its full suite
of Epic ticket-in/ticket-out (“TITO”) and lottery printers – led by the
next-generation Epic Edge – and its Epicentral promotion and bonusing
print system.
“We constantly look to enhance and extend the technology foundation of
our casino and gaming print solutions to further improve our customers’
businesses. These efforts will be on full display at NIGA 2019 as we
demonstrate our next-generation Epic Edge TITO printer and our
Epicentral promotion and bonusing print solution, both of which have
distinct benefits for North American tribal gaming operators,” said Bart
C. Shuldman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TransAct
Technologies. “The all-new Epic Edge takes existing technology and
elevates it to a higher standard thanks to its 300 dpi print quality
which delivers razor sharp barcodes and graphics on printed tickets,
leading to dramatically improved gaming floor operations. Epicentral
also continues to prove its ability to drive time on device and
increased revenue performance and our full system offering and
Epicentral System Edition have the needed flexibility that allow for
deployment in casino operations of all sizes. We look forward to
engaging with our tribal customers at NIGA 2019 as we help them create
elevated gaming floor experiences and enhanced financial performance.”
Epic Edge: The New Leader in Ticket-In/Ticket-Out
The next-generation Epic Edge is the new choice in TITO printers as it
allows slot and table operations to run at peak efficiency while
delivering the fun and engaging experience that keeps players coming
back for more. Representing a 50 percent improvement over current
industry offerings, the Epic Edge’s 300 dpi print resolution delivers
sharper barcodes for better ticket acceptance and drives a reduction in
attendant calls, leading to a measurable improvement in slot floor
performance. Epic Edge tickets also feature eye-catching, dynamic
graphic images, making it ideal for implementation alongside bonusing
applications such as Epicentral from TransAct. The Epic Edge allows for
firmware updates via a full speed USB 2.0 connection or directly via a
micro SD card, driving increased convenience and making the process of
updating firmware speedier than ever. Other features include a single
rugged outer chassis with color coded rails, numerous port options
(Serial, USB and Netplex), hot swap capability to eliminate game
downtime, a faster ServerPort™ connection and an adjustable ticket
bucket which can accommodate standard and smaller, paper-saving tickets.
Epic: The Trusted Name in Printing
TransAct’s Epic TITO and roll-fed printers have long been an industry
constant, delivering leading dependability and unmatched reliability
across a wide array of applications including slot machines, gaming
machines and tables. TransAct will demonstrate its full lineup of Epic
printers at NIGA 2019, including:
-
Epic 950 – The current industry standard for TITO printing,
TransAct’s Epic 950 continues to deliver proven performance in over
750,000 slot machines worldwide. Easily integrated into all game
types, the Epic 950 features TicketBurst™ technology to eliminate
player/ticket interference and is fully compatible with Epicentral to
provide for the direct, real-time delivery of eye-catching
personalized promotions and bonus offers.
-
Epic Edge TT™ – These unique, purpose-built printers take the
power of the advanced Epic Edge outside the slot machine and on to
table games, players’ club desks and cash desks. They package a
printer, internally mounted power supply and ServerPort in a tidy,
compact design that is easy to deploy. In addition, thanks to their
dual port capability, the Epic Edge TT allow operators to expand the
bonusing environment created by their Epicentral deployments to
non-gaming device applications.
-
Epic 880® – This compact printer for all
types of gaming machines (including video lottery terminals) features
a modular design that is configurable to nearly any space, a variable
length ticket presenter and ticket retract capability. It also offers
auto paper loading and can accommodate 4-inch or 6-inch paper rolls.
-
Epic 3000® – The Epic 3000 has been deployed
by lotteries worldwide across hundreds of thousands of locations,
delivering fast, proven performance. It offers a number of
industry-unique features, including an anti-jam front paper exit for
reliable operation, the ability to print and stack up to 100 tickets
without shuffling, a large 7.5-inch diameter paper roll, and the only
full tool steel rotary cutter.
Epicentral Delivers Casino Revenue Growth
TransAct will leverage proven performance data from operators of all
size to demonstrate how Epicentral is “Delivering Casino Revenue Growth”
at NIGA 2019. Epicentral creates unmatched in-casino promotion and bonus
offerings in concert with the Epic printers installed in the gaming
devices and at tables throughout the casino. Operators at NIGA 2019 will
see demonstrations of both Epicentral and the Epicentral Systems Edition
(“Epicentral SE”) and learn how the Company’s software offering
effectively bridges the gap between the slot machine and the reward of a
printed ticket. Epicentral has been proven to drive increased game play,
time on device and player loyalty and TransAct will highlight how
Epicentral is the natural choice for operators looking to implement
printed ticket bonuses on their gaming floors.
Epicentral v3.9 offers a variety of powerful features that build on
Epicentral’s long-term track record of driving increased time on device
and revenue. These include the ability to run multiple promotions at the
same time, create games within games, run different promotions on
different slot game banks, segment players by tier, promote to different
levels of uncarded players and improve operator decision making through
detailed activity reports. Epicentral v3.9 also improves the player
experience by allowing for the redemption, printing and re-printing of
bonuses at multiple locations.
For operators looking to expand bonusing within their existing slot
management systems, Epicentral SE easily turns current promotional
offerings into printed coupons by combining existing system capabilities
with Epicentral’s Print Manager and Design Center modules. Epicentral SE
can easily print and deliver free play vouchers directly to players
which they can then redeem at the slot machine. TransAct will
demonstrate at NIGA 2019 how customers can choose Epicentral SE as a
first step towards a future upgrade to a fully-featured Epicentral
deployment.
For more information about the Company’s complete lineup of Epic gaming
and lottery printers and its Epicentral solution, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com.
About TransAct Technologies Incorporated
TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing
software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth
markets including restaurant solutions, POS automation, casino and
gaming, lottery, and oil and gas. The Company’s solutions are designed
from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the
AccuDate™, EPICENTRAL®, Epic®, Ithaca®,
and Printrex® brands. TransAct has over 3.0 million printers
and terminals installed around the world and is committed to providing
world-class service, spare parts and accessories to support its
installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company
also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable
items both online at http://www.transactsupplies.com
and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden,
CT. For more information, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com
or call (203) 859-6800.
Epicentral and Epic are registered trademarks of TRANSACT Technologies
Incorporated. ©2019 TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. All rights
reserved.
