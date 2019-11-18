Log in
TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED

TransAct Technologies Incorporated : to Participate in Three Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences

11/18/2019 | 11:16am EST

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, announced today that the Company will participate in three upcoming institutional investor conferences:

  • Benchmark 8th Annual Discovery 1x1 Conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at The New York Athletic Club in New York City. Bart Shuldman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TransAct Technologies, will conduct individual and group meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.
  • Piper Jaffray Restaurant Series 2019: Tech Bites Into the Restaurant Industry 2.0 on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Yale Club in New York City. Mr. Shuldman will be featured as part of the panel discussion, Managing Data to Predict Sales Performance, at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey STRH 2019 Maxin’ and Relaxin’ Summit on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Encore Boston Harbor in Boston, MA. Mr. Shuldman will conduct individual and group meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

Interested parties can access a copy of the Company’s current investor presentation beginning on the morning of December 4 at its investor relations website at https://transacttech.gcs-web.com/events-presentations.

About TransAct Technologies Incorporated

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including restaurant solutions, POS automation, casino and gaming, and oil and gas. The Company’s solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the BOHA!™, AccuDate™, EPICENTRAL®, Epic®, Ithaca® and Printrex® brands. TransAct has sold over 3.3 million printers and terminals around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http://www.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.


© Business Wire 2019
