Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  TransAlta Corporation    TA   CA89346D1078

TRANSALTA CORPORATION

(TA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 04/20 04:48:58 pm
7.96 CAD   +1.53%
04:08aMEDIA ADVISORY : TransAlta First Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call
PU
04/20TRANSALTA : Declares Dividends
PR
04/07TRANSALTA : Provides Update On COVID-19 Implemented Measures
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Media Advisory: TransAlta First Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 04:08am EDT

CALGARY, Alberta (April 20, 2020) - TransAlta Corporation ('TransAlta') (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) will release its first quarter 2020 results before markets open on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held for investors, analysts, members of the media and other interested parties the same day beginning at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. ET). The media will be invited to ask questions following analysts.

Please contact the conference operator five minutes prior to the call, noting 'TransAlta Corporation' as the company.

First Quarter 2020 Conference Call:

Toll-free North American participants call: 1-888-231-8191

Webcast link:https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1306905&tp_key=62df091f51

Related materials will be available on the Investor Centre section of TransAlta's website at http://www.transalta.com/investors/events-and-presentations. If you are unable to participate in the call, the instant replay is accessible at 1-855-859-2056 (Canada and USA toll free) with TransAlta pass code 1951906 followed by the # sign. A transcript of the broadcast will be posted on TransAlta's website once it becomes available.

About TransAlta Corporation:

TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers with clean, affordable, energy efficient and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada's largest producers of wind power and Alberta's largest producer of hydro-electric power. For over 100 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud community-member where its employees work and live. TransAlta aligns its corporate goals with theUN Sustainable Development Goalsand has been recognized by CDP (formerly Climate Disclosure Project) as an industry leader on Climate Change Management. TransAlta is proud to have achieved theSilver level PAR (Progressive Aboriginal Relations)designation by the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business.

For more information about TransAlta, visit its web site attransalta.com.

For more information:

Disclaimer

TransAlta Corporation published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 08:12:19 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TRANSALTA CORPORATION
04:08aMEDIA ADVISORY : TransAlta First Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call
PU
04/20TRANSALTA : Declares Dividends
PR
04/07TRANSALTA : Provides Update On COVID-19 Implemented Measures
PR
04/06TRANSALTA : Announces Supplemental Changes to Stock Option Plan
AQ
04/03TRANSALTA : Announces Supplemental Changes to Stock Option Plan
AQ
03/23TRANSALTA : Files Management Proxy Circular and Announces Shift to a Virtual-Onl..
AQ
03/20TRANSALTA : Files Management Proxy Circular and Announces Shift to a Virtual-Onl..
PR
03/17TRANSALTA : buying cogeneration plant in Michigan for US$27 million
AQ
03/17TRANSALTA : Announces Acquisition of a Contracted Cogeneration Asset in Michigan
PR
03/12TransAlta Agrees to Sell Pioneer Pipeline
DJ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 2 158 M
EBIT 2020 378 M
Net income 2020 22,2 M
Debt 2020 2 932 M
Yield 2020 2,17%
P/E ratio 2020 -65,9x
P/E ratio 2021 -61,3x
EV / Sales2020 2,36x
EV / Sales2021 2,34x
Capitalization 2 162 M
Chart TRANSALTA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TransAlta Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSALTA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 10,00  CAD
Last Close Price 7,84  CAD
Spread / Highest target 53,1%
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dawn L. Farrell President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Gordon D. Giffin Chairman
John Harry Kousinioris Chief Operating Officer
Todd J. Stack Chief Financial Officer
Parviz Mohamed Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSALTA CORPORATION-14.22%1 540
NTPC LTD-5.45%12 338
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.-0.20%6 217
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED3.12%5 735
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.0.00%4 627
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED0.85%4 535
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group