TRANSALTA CORPORATION (TA)
Media Advisory: TransAlta Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Conference Call

02/07/2019 | 04:00am EST

Feb 6, 2019

CALGARY, Alberta (February 6, 2019) - TransAlta Corporation ("TransAlta" or the "Company") (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results before market open on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. An extended conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held for investors, analysts, members of the media and other interested parties the same day beginning at 9:00 a.m. MST (11:00 a.m. EST). In addition to the regular quarterly discussion, TransAlta will provide an update on the Company's priority initiatives. The media will be invited to ask questions following analysts.

Please contact the conference operator five minutes prior to the call, noting "TransAlta Corporation" as the company and "Sally Taylor" as moderator.

Dial-in numbers - Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results:

Toll-free North American participants call: 1-888-231-8191

Outside of Canada & USA call: 1-647-427-7450

A link to the live webcast will be available on the Investor Centre section of TransAlta's website at http://www.transalta.com/investors/events-and-presentations. If you are unable to participate in the call, the instant replay is accessible at 1-855-859-2056 (Canada and USA toll free) with TransAlta pass code 5009309 followed by the # sign. A transcript of the broadcast will be posted on TransAlta's website once it becomes available.

About TransAlta Corporation:

TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. We provide municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers clean, affordable, energy efficient, and reliable power. Today, we are one of Canada's largest producers of wind power and Alberta's largest producer of hydro-electric power. For over 100 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud community-member where its employees work and live. TransAlta aligns its corporate goals with theUN Sustainable Development Goalsand we have been recognized by CDP (formerly Climate Disclosure Project) as an industry leader on Climate Change Management. We are also proud to have achieved theSilver level PAR (Progressive Aboriginal Relations)designation by the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business.

For more information about TransAlta, visit our web site attransalta.com.

For more information:

Investor Inquiries: Media Inquiries:
Sally Taylor Phone: Toll-free media number: 1-855-255-9184
Manager, Investor Relations Email: ta_media_relations@transalta.com
Phone: 1-800-387-3598 in Canada and U.S.
Email: investor_relations@transalta.com

Disclaimer

TransAlta Corporation published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 08:59:01 UTC
