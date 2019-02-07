Media Advisory: TransAlta Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Conference Call

CALGARY, Alberta (February 6, 2019) - TransAlta Corporation ("TransAlta" or the "Company") (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results before market open on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. An extended conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held for investors, analysts, members of the media and other interested parties the same day beginning at 9:00 a.m. MST (11:00 a.m. EST). In addition to the regular quarterly discussion, TransAlta will provide an update on the Company's priority initiatives. The media will be invited to ask questions following analysts.

Please contact the conference operator five minutes prior to the call, noting "TransAlta Corporation" as the company and "Sally Taylor" as moderator.

Dial-in numbers - Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results:

Toll-free North American participants call: 1-888-231-8191

Outside of Canada & USA call: 1-647-427-7450

A link to the live webcast will be available on the Investor Centre section of TransAlta's website at http://www.transalta.com/investors/events-and-presentations. If you are unable to participate in the call, the instant replay is accessible at 1-855-859-2056 (Canada and USA toll free) with TransAlta pass code 5009309 followed by the # sign. A transcript of the broadcast will be posted on TransAlta's website once it becomes available.