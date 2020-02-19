Log in
Media Advisory: TransAlta Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results and Conference Call

02/19/2020 | 03:18am EST

CALGARY, Alberta (February 18, 2020)- TransAlta Corporation ("TransAlta") (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results before markets open on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held for investors, analysts, members of the media and other interested parties the same day beginning at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time (10:00 a.m. ET). The media will be invited to ask questions following analysts.

Please contact the conference operator five minutes prior to the call, noting "TransAlta Corporation" as the company.

Dial-in numbers - Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results:

Toll-free North American participants call: 1-888-231-8191

A link to the live webcast will be available on the Investor Centre section of TransAlta's website athttp://www.transalta.com/investors/events-and-presentations. If you are unable to participate in the call, the instant replay is accessible at 1-855-859-2056 (Canada and USA toll free) with TransAlta pass code 6481289 followed by the # sign. A transcript of the broadcast will be posted on TransAlta's website once it becomes available.

About TransAlta Corporation:

TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers with clean, affordable, energy efficient and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada's largest producers of wind power and Alberta's largest producer of hydro-electric power. For over 100 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud community-member where its employees work and live. TransAlta aligns its corporate goals with theUN Sustainable Development Goalsand has been recognized by CDP (formerly Climate Disclosure Project) as an industry leader on Climate Change Management. TransAlta is proud to have achieved theSilver level PAR (Progressive Aboriginal Relations)designation by the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business.

For more information about TransAlta, visit its web site attransalta.com.

For more information:

Investor Inquiries:
Media Inquiries:
Phone: 1-800-387-3598 in Canada and U.S.
Phone: Toll-free media number: 1-855-255-9184
Email:investor_relations@transalta.com
Email:ta_media_relations@transalta.com


Attachments

Disclaimer

TransAlta Corporation published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 08:17:08 UTC
