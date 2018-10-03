Media Advisory: TransAlta Third Quarter 2018 Results and Conference Call

CALGARY, Alberta (October 2, 2018) - TransAlta Corporation ("TransAlta") (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) will release its third quarter 2018 results before market open on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held for investors, analysts, members of the media and other interested parties the same day at 8:30 a.m. Mountain Time (10:30 a.m. ET). The media will be invited to ask questions following analysts.

Please contact the conference operator five minutes prior to the call, noting "TransAlta Corporation" as the company and "Sally Taylor" as moderator.

Dial-in numbers - Q3 2018 Results:

Toll-free North American participants call: 1-888-231-8191

Outside of Canada & USA call: 1-647-427-7450

A link to the live webcast will be available on the Investor Centre section of TransAlta's website at www.transalta.com/investors/events-and-presentations. If you are unable to participate in the call, the instant replay is accessible at 1-855-859-2056 (Canada and USA toll free) with TransAlta pass code 4867286 followed by the # sign. A transcript of the broadcast will be posted on TransAlta's website once it becomes available.