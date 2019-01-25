TransAlta : Announces Retirement Plans for Timothy Faithfull and Gordon Giffin

CALGARY, Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - TransAlta Corporation ("TransAlta" or the "Company") (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) today announced that Timothy Faithfull has decided not to stand for re-election at TransAlta's 2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting.

The Company also announced that Ambassador Gordon Giffin intends to retire as director and Board Chair next year. The Board is undertaking a process to identify a new Chair through the course of 2019.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we thank Tim for the wealth of knowledge and expertise he has brought to the board during his tenure," said Ambassador Giffin. "Tim's insight and perspective of regulatory issues and large development projects has helped TransAlta to navigate the significant challenges of recent years and become a leading clean energy company."

Ambassador Giffin added: "As I complete my tenure as Chair, the Board's priority will be to oversee the final stages of TransAlta's transformation plan, which, together with our strong team and diverse portfolio of assets, will put TransAlta in a strong position to respond to future clean energy demands and create long-term value for shareholders."

