TRANSALTA CORPORATION
TransAlta : Declares Dividends

10/11/2018 | 02:17am CEST

CALGARY, Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors of TransAlta Corporation (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per common share payable on January 1, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 3, 2018.

The Board of Directors also declared the following quarterly dividend on its Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares for the period starting from and including September 30, 2018 up to but excluding December 31, 2018:

Preferred

Shares

TSX Stock

Symbol

Dividend

Rate

Dividend

Per Share

Record Date

Payment Date

Series A

TA.PR.D

2.709%

$0.16931

December 3, 2018

December 31, 2018

  Series B*

TA.PR.E

3.539%

$0.22301

December 3, 2018

December 31, 2018

Series C

TA.PR.F

4.027%

$0.25169

December 3, 2018

December 31, 2018

Series E

TA.PR.H

5.194%

$0.32463

December 3, 2018

December 31, 2018

Series G

TA.PR.J

5.300%

$0.33125

December 3, 2018

December 31, 2018


*Please note the quarterly floating rate on the Series B Preferred Shares will be reset every quarter.

 

All currency is expressed in Canadian dollars except where noted. When the dividend payment date falls on a weekend or holiday, the payment is made the following business day.

About TransAlta Corporation:

TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. We provide municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers clean, affordable, energy efficient, and reliable power. Today, we are one of Canada's largest producers of wind power and Alberta's largest producer of hydro-electric power. For over 100 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud community-member where its employees work and live. TransAlta aligns its corporate goals with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and we have been recognized by CDP (formerly Climate Disclosure Project) as an industry leader on Climate Change Management. We are also proud to have achieved the Silver level PAR (Progressive Aboriginal Relations) designation by the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business.

For more information about TransAlta, visit our web site at transalta.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transalta-declares-dividends-300729124.html

SOURCE TransAlta Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
