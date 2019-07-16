Log in
TransAlta : Declares Dividends

07/16/2019 | 08:16pm EDT

CALGARY, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors of TransAlta Corporation (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per common share payable on October 1, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2019.

The Board of Directors also declared the following quarterly dividend on its Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares for the period starting from and including June 30, 2019 up to but excluding September 30, 2019:

Preferred
Shares

TSX Stock
Symbol

Dividend
Rate

Dividend
Per Share

Record Date

Payment Date

Series A

TA.PR.D

2.709%

$0.16931

September 3, 2019

September 30, 2019

  Series B*

TA.PR.E

3.717%

$0.23422

September 3, 2019

September 30, 2019

Series C

TA.PR.F

4.027%

$0.25169

September 3, 2019

September 30, 2019

Series E

TA.PR.H

5.194%

$0.32463

September 3, 2019

September 30, 2019

Series G

TA.PR.J

5.300%

$0.33125

September 3, 2019

September 30, 2019

*Please note the quarterly floating rate on the Series B Preferred Shares will be reset every quarter.


 

All currency is expressed in Canadian dollars except where noted. When the dividend payment date falls on a weekend or holiday, the payment is made the following business day.

About TransAlta Corporation:
TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. We provide municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers clean, affordable, energy efficient, and reliable power. Today, we are one of Canada's largest producers of wind power and Alberta's largest producer of hydro-electric power. For over 100 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud community-member where its employees work and live. TransAlta aligns its corporate goals with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and we have been recognized by CDP (formerly Climate Disclosure Project) as an industry leader on Climate Change Management. We are also proud to have achieved the Silver level PAR (Progressive Aboriginal Relations) designation by the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business.

For more information about TransAlta, visit our web site at transalta.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transalta-declares-dividends-300886219.html

SOURCE TransAlta Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
