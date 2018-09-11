TransAmerican Announces Effective Date for Name Change and Consolidation

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2018) - TransAmerican Energy Inc. (TSXV: TAE.H) (FSE: YQJ) (the "Company" or "TransAmerican") announces that the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the Company's name change to American Biofuels Inc. and consolidation of its share capital on a ten (10) old shares for one (1) new share basis.

The Effective Date when the Company will commence trading on a post-consolidated basis under the new name American Biofuels Inc. will be at market open on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.

The new trading symbol will be ABS.H.

Prior to the consolidation the Company had 32,262,203 common shares issued and outstanding. Following the consolidation, the Company will have 3,226,220 common shares issued and outstanding.

A Letter of Transmittal will be mailed to registered shareholders with instructions on how to exchange old share certificate(s) for new share certificate(s) of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

SIGNED: "Teresa Cherry"

Teresa Cherry, CFO and Secretary

Contact Teresa Cherry: (604) 336-8617

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.