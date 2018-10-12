Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

TRANSAT AT : Canada's Air Transat says airline deal with Thomas Cook could expand

10/12/2018 | 08:48am CEST
An Airbus A330 aircraft of Air Transat airlines takes off in Colomiers near Toulouse

LONDON (Reuters) - Canada's Air Transat could expand a partnership deal with the airline arm of British tourism group Thomas Cook to include codesharing and interlining, the boss of the Canadian carrier said.

Codesharing is a way of airlines selling each other's tickets and then sharing passengers on a flight offered by the partner airline, while interlining involves partner airlines operating one connection on a two-leg journey.

"Is it possible that eventually we look at the possibility of commonality of their network with our own network? I would lie to you if I said we didn't look at that possibility. Is it going to happen? I don't know," Jean-Francois Lemay, President-General Manager of Air Transat said in an interview.

He said talks were at an early stage and the pair were not on the verge of concluding any agreement.

Air Transat, part of Canadian tourism company Transat A.T. Inc, and Thomas Cook Airlines are in the first year of a seven-year deal to exchange aircraft on a seasonal basis.

This winter, Air Transat will fly ten of Thomas Cook's A321 short-haul planes between Canadian and Caribbean destinations, while Thomas Cook will use four of Air Transat's larger A330s to fly Europeans to long-haul destinations, such as the Caribbean.

In the summer months, the planes return to their owners for use on each company's main routes.

For Air Transat, that's carrying tourists from Canada to Europe and vice-versa, and for Thomas Cook, that's using the short-haul A321s to fly customers on holiday packages between northern Europe and the Mediterranean.

Lemay said Thomas Cook was a good partner and the pair were having frequent discussions, which had evolved into talks about networks and the potential for a deepening partnership.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Potter)

Stocks treated in this article : TRANSAT AT Inc, Thomas Cook Group
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
THOMAS COOK GROUP -2.70% 49.38 Delayed Quote.-59.82%
TRANSAT AT INC -0.99% 7.02 Delayed Quote.-37.43%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 3 002 M
EBIT 2018 -44,3 M
Net income 2018 20,5 M
Finance 2018 9,50 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 9,66
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,08x
EV / Sales 2019 0,10x
Capitalization 263 M
Chart TRANSAT AT INC
Duration : Period :
TRANSAT AT Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSAT AT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 10,0  CAD
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Marc Eustache Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Annick Guerard Chief Operating Officer
Denis Pétrin CFO, VP-Administration & Head-Investor Relations
Bruno Leclaire Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Philippe Sureau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSAT AT INC-37.43%202
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC2.93%88 796
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.5.89%36 476
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL-23.02%18 901
EXPEDIA GROUP INC-2.51%18 137
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP45.19%17 749
