Transatlantic Capital Inc. Diversifies Into Maritime Space

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2020) - Transatlantic Capital Inc. (OTC Pink: TACI) is negotiating to acquire its first shipping vessel to help fill the void in the emerging sector shipping space. Amid COVID-19, logistics companies are critical to global survival. Transatlantic Capital, after completing the acquisition, will contract with government and private companies in the Caribbean the South, Central America and Africa, all underdeveloped areas for shipping. In addition, Transatlantic has updated its financials and will become a member of OTC markets.

"Opportunities come through chaotic times, we plan to capture a good portion of the maritime shipping sector focusing on a niche in the industry " stated Julius Makiri , Chief Executive Officer of Transatlantic Capital, Inc.

About Transatlantic Capital Inc. (OTC Pink:TACI)

Transatlantic Capital Inc. is a diversified shipping company focused on emerging Growth areas in the maritime industry.

Transatlantic Capital Inc. Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the investment offerings and the terms thereof, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:

Transatlantic Inc.

Investor Relations

844-565-5665

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54768