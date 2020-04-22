Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  TransAtlantic Capital Inc.    TACI

TRANSATLANTIC CAPITAL INC.

(TACI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transatlantic Capital Inc. Diversifies Into Maritime Space

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 06:05pm EDT

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2020) - Transatlantic Capital Inc. (OTC Pink: TACI) is negotiating to acquire its first shipping vessel to help fill the void in the emerging sector shipping space. Amid COVID-19, logistics companies are critical to global survival. Transatlantic Capital, after completing the acquisition, will contract with government and private companies in the Caribbean the South, Central America and Africa, all underdeveloped areas for shipping. In addition, Transatlantic has updated its financials and will become a member of OTC markets.

"Opportunities come through chaotic times, we plan to capture a good portion of the maritime shipping sector focusing on a niche in the industry " stated Julius Makiri , Chief Executive Officer of Transatlantic Capital, Inc.

About Transatlantic Capital Inc. (OTC Pink:TACI)

Transatlantic Capital Inc. is a diversified shipping company focused on emerging Growth areas in the maritime industry.

Transatlantic Capital Inc. Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the investment offerings and the terms thereof, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:
Transatlantic Inc.
Investor Relations
844-565-5665

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54768


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TRANSATLANTIC CAPITAL INC.
06:05pTransatlantic Capital Inc. Diversifies Into Maritime Space
NE
2019TRANSATLANTIC CAPITAL INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Ev..
AQ
2019TRANSATLANTIC CAPITAL INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Fina..
AQ
2019TRANSATLANTIC CAPITAL INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Ev..
AQ
More news
Chart TRANSATLANTIC CAPITAL INC.
Duration : Period :
TransAtlantic Capital Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Julius Makiri Jenge President & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSATLANTIC CAPITAL INC.24.19%5
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-4.09%104 190
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-58.17%94 499
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-55.92%76 921
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-0.02%55 822
AIRBUS SE-60.18%44 195
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group