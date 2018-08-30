TransCanada Announces Approval of Amendments to TransCanada PipeLines Limited’s 1970 Indenture at Special Meeting of Holders

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- News Release – TransCanada Corporation (TSX: TRP) (NYSE: TRP) (TransCanada) today announced the approval of proposed amendments to TransCanada PipeLines Limited’s (TCPL) 1970 Indenture by holders of the outstanding notes listed below issued pursuant to such indenture (the “1970 Notes”).



The proxy solicitation is described in the Consent and Proxy Solicitation Statement dated August 1, 2018 which can be found at www.sedar.com . Adoption of the proposed amendments to the 1970 Indenture required the holders of at least 51 per cent of the aggregate outstanding principal amount of 1970 Notes represented in person or by proxy, and 75 per cent of such holders voting in favour of the proposed amendments (the “1970 Requisite Meeting Approval”). The 1970 Requisite Meeting Approval was exceeded at the meeting today with a quorum of 60.63 per cent and 99.49 per cent of holders present in person or by proxy voting in favour of the amendments.

Pursuant to the terms of the Consent and Proxy Solicitation, an amendment payment of $0.50 for each $1,000 principal amount of 1970 Notes will be paid to holders of record as of July 26, 2018 (the “1970 Amendment Payment”). As outlined in the Consent and Proxy Solicitation Statement, the 1970 Amendment Payment will be paid conditional on and following the execution of the supplemental indenture to the 1993 Indenture which will implement the approved amendments.

Notes Outstanding Under the 1970 Indenture

Series ISIN 10.50% due March 20, 2019



CA893526BU65 CA89352ZCM91 11.80% due November 20, 2020 CA893526CA92 CA89352ZGL72 CA89354ZAE75

Further Information

CIBC World Markets Inc. served as solicitation agent for the solicitation.

Shorecrest Group Ltd. served as consent solicitation and information agent for the solicitation.

