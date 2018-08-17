TransCanada Does Not Endorse Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital

CALGARY, Alberta , Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- News Release -- TransCanada Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TransCanada) has been notified of an unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation (TRC Capital) to purchase up to 2,500,000 common shares of TransCanada, representing approximately 0.28 per cent of TransCanada's outstanding common shares at a price of CDN $55.35 per common share. TransCanada does not endorse this unsolicited mini-tender offer.



Shareholders are cautioned that the mini-tender offer has been made at a 4.32 per cent discount to the closing price of TransCanada's common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange on August 14, 2018, the last trading day before the mini-tender offer was announced.

Any person considering tendering to the offer should consult his or her financial advisor.

TransCanada does not endorse TRC Capital's unsolicited mini-tender offer and is not associated with TRC Capital, the mini-tender offer, or the offer documentation. TRC Capital has made similar unsolicited mini-tender offers for shares of other companies.

According to TRC Capital's offer documents, TransCanada shareholders who have already tendered their shares may withdraw their shares at any time before 12:01 a.m. (EDT) on September 14, 2018, by following the procedures described in the offer documents.

