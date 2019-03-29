Log in
TransCanada : Trump grants new permission for TransCanada Keystone pipeline

03/29/2019 | 04:19pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of an oilspill which shut down the Keystone pipeline between Canada and the United States in an agricultural area near Amherst South Dakota

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump signed a permit on Friday granting permission for TransCanada Corp to build the long-delayed Keystone pipeline at the U.S.-Canada border for the importation of oil from Canada.

Trump also revoked a previous permit for the pipeline issued in March 2017 and an executive order he issued two days after taking office in January that year.

The $8 billion pipeline, which would carry 800,000 barrels per day of oil from Canada's oil sands to refineries along the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, has been held up in the courts. A Montana judge blocked construction of the pipeline in November last year. The judge ruled that the government did not fully assess greenhouse gas emissions associated with the pipeline and its potential for oil spills.

The Keystone XL pipeline has been pending for more than a decade after environmental reviews and after former President Barack Obama rejected the project saying it would do little to benefit U.S. fuel consumers and contribute to global warming.

(Reporting by Eric Beech and Timothy Gardner; Editing by Leslie Adler and Grant McCool)

Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 14 799 M
EBIT 2019 6 695 M
Net income 2019 3 601 M
Debt 2019 52 692 M
Yield 2019 4,96%
P/E ratio 2019 15,77
P/E ratio 2020 15,36
EV / Sales 2019 7,31x
EV / Sales 2020 7,10x
Capitalization 55 512 M
Chart TRANSCANADA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TransCanada Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSCANADA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 62,3  CAD
Spread / Average Target 3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Russell K. Girling President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Siim Alden Vanaselja Chairman
Donald R. Marchand CFO & Executive VP-Corporate Development
Steven Barry Jackson Independent Director
Kevin E. Benson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION23.49%41 295
ENBRIDGE INC16.13%74 122
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.17.49%63 121
KINDER MORGAN INC29.71%45 160
WILLIAMS COMPANIES29.98%34 707
ONEOK28.60%28 558
