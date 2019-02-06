TransCanada's Keystone oil pipeline shut after possible leak near St. Louis: traders

Log in
02/06/2019 | 10:36pm EST

(Reuters) - A part of TransCanada Corp's Keystone oil pipeline was shut on Wednesday after a possible leak in the St Louis, Missouri, area, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

It was unclear, however, if the leak was from the Keystone pipeline itself, traders said, adding that the Steele-City-to-Patoka line was shut.

"The release is stopped," said an official from Missouri Department of Natural Resources, adding that the spill occurred north of the city of St. Charles.

"(We are) working to determine which pipeline has the leak... expect to conduct excavation of pipelines tomorrow (Thursday) to try to find the leak."

Earlier, energy intelligence provider Genscape reported that flows in the Keystone-to-Steele-City pipeline had decreased to near 41,000 barrels per day from about 622,000 barrels per day.

TransCanada was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Devika Krishnakumar in New York, and Nallur Sethuraman and Karthika Namboothiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 13 354 M
EBIT 2018 5 801 M
Net income 2018 3 333 M
Debt 2018 48 221 M
Yield 2018 4,93%
P/E ratio 2018 15,45
P/E ratio 2019 14,67
EV / Sales 2018 7,47x
EV / Sales 2019 6,93x
Capitalization 51 496 M
Chart TRANSCANADA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TransCanada Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSCANADA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 62,3  CAD
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Russell K. Girling President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Siim Alden Vanaselja Chairman
Donald R. Marchand CFO & Executive VP-Corporate Development
Steven Barry Jackson Independent Director
Kevin E. Benson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION15.06%39 096
ENBRIDGE INC16.60%75 919
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.16.23%62 380
KINDER MORGAN INC20.09%40 764
WILLIAMS COMPANIES24.04%33 108
MPLX LP16.17%27 952
