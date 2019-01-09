Log in
TransCanada Corporation

TRANSCANADA CORPORATION (TRP)
TransCanada : to Change Name to TC Energy

01/09/2019

By Chris Wack

TransCanada Corp. (TRP) said Wednesday it is planning to change its name to TC Energy in the second quarter of 2019.

The energy infrastructure company said in a release that the new name would better reflect the scope of the company's operations as a North American energy infrastructure company.

TransCanada's shareholders will be asked to approve a special resolution to change the name at the company's next annual shareholders meeting. The company intends to continue trading under "TRP" on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges after adopting the new name.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION 1.46% 52.79 Delayed Quote.8.29%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 13 484 M
EBIT 2018 5 737 M
Net income 2018 3 286 M
Debt 2018 49 628 M
Yield 2018 5,22%
P/E ratio 2018 14,75
P/E ratio 2019 13,89
EV / Sales 2018 7,22x
EV / Sales 2019 6,88x
Capitalization 47 678 M
