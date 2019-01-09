TransCanada : to Change Name to TC Energy

By Chris Wack

TransCanada Corp. (TRP) said Wednesday it is planning to change its name to TC Energy in the second quarter of 2019.

The energy infrastructure company said in a release that the new name would better reflect the scope of the company's operations as a North American energy infrastructure company.

TransCanada's shareholders will be asked to approve a special resolution to change the name at the company's next annual shareholders meeting. The company intends to continue trading under "TRP" on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges after adopting the new name.

