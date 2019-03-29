Trump Issues New Permit for Keystone XL Pipeline

By Maria Armental

President Trump on Friday issued a new presidential permit to build a long-delayed pipeline project that would take oil from Canada's oil sands to Nebraska, circumventing a court order that had halted the project.

A federal judge in November blocked the Keystone XL pipeline from moving forward until a supplemental environmental review was completed. Keystone XL, an expansion of the existing Keystone pipeline system, would begin in Hardisty, Alberta, and extend south to Steele City, Neb., linking to existing pipelines to Gulf Coast refineries.

"President Trump has been clear that he wants to create jobs and advance U.S. energy security and the Keystone XL pipeline does both of those things," TransCanada Corp. Chief Executive Russ Girling said in a statement.

"The Keystone XL pipeline has been studied more than any other pipeline in history and the environmental reviews are clear -- the project can be built and operated in an environmentally sustainable and responsible way, " Mr. Girling said.

TransCanada first applied for a permit in September 2008, but the project has faced setbacks amid opposition from landowners and environmentalists.

The Trump administration has been working to revive the Keystone XL project after President Obama blocked it from moving forward. In March 2017, the U.S. State Department issued a permit to TransCanada to build the pipeline.