MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  TransCanada Corporation    TRP

TRANSCANADA CORPORATION

(TRP)
My previous session
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/29 04:00:00 pm
60.02 CAD   -0.30%
06:06pTrump Issues New Permit for Keystone XL Pipeline -- Update
DJ
05:56pTRANSCANADA : Trump tries fresh approach with long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline
RE
05:36pTrump Issues New Permit for Keystone XL Pipeline
DJ
Trump Issues New Permit for Keystone XL Pipeline

03/29/2019 | 05:36pm EDT

By Maria Armental

President Trump on Friday issued a new presidential permit to build a long-delayed pipeline project that would take oil from Canada's oil sands to Nebraska, circumventing a court order that had halted the project.

A federal judge in November blocked the Keystone XL pipeline from moving forward until a supplemental environmental review was completed. Keystone XL, an expansion of the existing Keystone pipeline system, would begin in Hardisty, Alberta, and extend south to Steele City, Neb., linking to existing pipelines to Gulf Coast refineries.

"President Trump has been clear that he wants to create jobs and advance U.S. energy security and the Keystone XL pipeline does both of those things," TransCanada Corp. Chief Executive Russ Girling said in a statement.

"The Keystone XL pipeline has been studied more than any other pipeline in history and the environmental reviews are clear -- the project can be built and operated in an environmentally sustainable and responsible way, " Mr. Girling said.

TransCanada first applied for a permit in September 2008, but the project has faced setbacks amid opposition from landowners and environmentalists.

The Trump administration has been working to revive the Keystone XL project after President Obama blocked it from moving forward. In March 2017, the U.S. State Department issued a permit to TransCanada to build the pipeline.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION -0.30% 60.02 Delayed Quote.23.49%
WTI 1.08% 60.14 Delayed Quote.31.83%
