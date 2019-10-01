Emerging Markets Report: Cannabis, Mangos, and A Gatorade Celebration of a Different Order

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the cannabis revolution penetrates a wide array of products and a diverse array of offerings become available to consumers, those that provide more features stand a greater chance to prevail. And when it comes to edible offerings loaded with THC, it makes sense that these edibles should be offered via a healthy option.

TransCanna Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCNAF)(CSE: TCAN) (XETR: TH8) just completed its purchase of SolDaze which recognized a need for a healthy alternative in edibles and set out to develop a cannabis-infused fruit snack that met its high standards for “quality ingredients, delicious taste, and good vibes.” Take a look at the product line.

It’s not just that the mango based product tastes better than your average edible or that mangos provide a healthier alternative to an infused gummy, there is strong belief among many in the cannabis community that the mycrenes in mangos enhance TCH consumption. Here’s one objective viewpoint on the matter.

This innovative edible offering is in and of itself compelling but when paired with another recent release some synergies become quite clear. Just prior to the finalization of this acquisition of SolDaze in the cannabis foods arena, TransCanna announced that it added the former president of beverage monster Gatorade, Peter Vitulli, to its Board of Directors.

Vitulli was previously President & General Manager of the $1 billion North American Gatorade business and has over 35 years of experience in the consumer products and healthcare industries with both large corporations and entrepreneurial start-ups. Most recently, he served as President and CEO of DNA Diagnostics Center, one of the world's largest providers of private DNA tests.

Sounds like a ton of experience and relationships now on board at TransCanna which has more in development than its healthy fruit THC edibles. But it does say something that an executive with Vitulli’s experience is lending his name and expertise to the company. One would think Vitulli vetted the company and opportunity quite well before adding the pedigree of his name to the B.O.D.

According to Vitulli, TransCanna “is superbly positioned in an exciting market and I believe my business and healthcare experience will help TransCanna aggressively grow to become one of the premier companies in the industry.”

Vitulli and TransCanna could be a potent combination… like Mangos, Mycrene and THC.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stock brokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid 7500 by Lake Group Media on behalf of TransCanna for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

