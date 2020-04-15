Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  TransCanna Holdings Inc.    TCAN   CA89356V1040

TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC.

(TCAN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TransCanna Announces Appointment of Mr. Bob Blink as Chief Executive Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 06:55pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2020) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Bob Blink as the Company's Chief Executive Officer and President effective today. Mr. Blink is the founder and President of Lyfted Farms, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary. He joined the Company's board in March 2020 and has been instrumental in driving the growth and strategic direction of the Company.

Mr. Blink is an industry pioneer and was an early advocate of Prop 215, legalizing medicinal cannabis in California in 1996. He is also a veteran of the California Cannabis industry and has been operating as a cultivator and distributor since 1997. In 2016, he converted a medicinal cannabis non-profit operation into a recreational cannabis business by forming Lyfted Farms, Inc., which was acquired by TransCanna in November 2019. Mr. Blink is also a leader in genetic development, trends and municipal and state government policy with deep rooted industry relationships spanning the supply chain from seed to sale. Mr. Blink is replacing Steve Giblin who will remain as a director.

"Everyone's world has changed since the Covid-19 pandemic broke and as a Company we are sensitive to that. In California cannabis has been deemed an essential service and our entire team has been dedicated to meeting that challenge. Bob's leadership has guided us through some very unique challenges but has also presented us with tremendous opportunities for growth. I am proud to say we are moving in the right direction and are very optimistic about our future", stated Arnie Johansson, Chairman of TransCanna.

"As our Company grows and looks to the future, our focus is steadfast on the California marketplace. Being two-thirds of the way through the process of getting our Daly Street building licensed now, our focus and desire is to build out the management team here in Modesto. I could not be more thrilled and proud to lead the TransCanna team", commented Bob Blink.

About TransCanna Holdings Inc. TransCanna is a California-based, Canadian-listed company building cannabis focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly owned California subsidiaries.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.transcanna.com or email the Company at info@transcanna.com.

Investor Relations:
Glenn Little ( Glenn.L@TransCanna.com )
604-349-3011

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54501


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC.
06:55pTransCanna Announces Appointment of Mr. Bob Blink as Chief Executive Officer
NE
04/03TransCanna to Rely on Temporary Blanket Relief for Required Filings
NE
03/18TransCanna Announces Douglas Mason to the Board of Directors
NE
03/06TransCanna Announces Board Appointment and Grant of Incentive Stock Options a..
NE
03/03TRANSCANNA : IIROC Trade Resumption - TCAN
AQ
03/03Stanislaus County Approves the Licensing of the Daly Building for TransCanna ..
NE
03/02TRANSCANNA : IIROC Trading Halt - TCAN
AQ
02/19TransCanna Announces Adoption of Long Term Incentive Plan and Grant of Incent..
NE
02/18TransCanna Grants Options
NE
01/17TransCanna December Revenues Increases 20% from November
NE
More news
Chart TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
TransCanna Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Giblin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michele Pillon Chief Financial Officer
Arni Thomas Johannson Director
Ian McCulloch Klassen Director
Peter J. Vitulli Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC.-35.59%23
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.5.52%15 858
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.-16.18%10 402
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.-10.08%3 929
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.4.18%2 619
SANKYU INC.1.87%2 312
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group