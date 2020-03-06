Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  TransCanna Holdings Inc.    TCAN   CA89356V1040

TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC.

(TCAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TransCanna Announces Board Appointment and Grant of Incentive Stock Options and Debt Settlement in Place of LTIP Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/06/2020 | 07:40pm EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2020) -  TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Mr. Bob Blink, founder of Lyfted Farms, Inc. ("Lyfted") to the Board of Directors. Bob joined the Company with TransCanna's acquisition of Lyfted in November of 2019.

He brings a wealth of experience in the cannabis industry and the California market to the Board.

Bob has been in the medicinal and commercial cannabis markets in California since 1997. He founded and grew Lyfted into one of the premier cannabis producers, distributors and manufacturers in the Central Valley.

"We welcome the Bob to our Board and look forward to the contributions he will make. Bob is one of the most knowledgeable people in the cannabis industry. He is well known as a trusted resource and has in depth experience in everything from cultivation to distribution. Having his level of industry expertise on our board is a huge competitive advantage for TransCanna" said Steve Giblin President and CEO of TransCanna.

"I am truly excited about joining the board and moving the company forward" said Bob Blink "We have significant opportunities for growth, and I know my industry expertise and relationships can help guide board decisions".

Additionally, further to the Company's press release dated February 19, 2020, and in substitution for the awards of restricted share units, performance share units, deferred share units, and bonus shares described therein under TransCanna's long-term incentive plan ("LTIP"), and based on new recommendations of TransCanna's Human Resource and Compensation Committee (the "HRCC"), the Company announces that its board of directors (the "Board") did not proceed with any of the awards under the LTIP, and has instead granted to its directors, key employees and consultants, incentive stock options under the Company's stock option plan to purchase up to 2.0 million common shares of TransCanna at an exercise price of $1.00 per share until March 6, 2025. These new stock options are intended to incentivize and compensate the option holders for their future performance, vest in installments over the next two years, and have predetermined performance-based milestones which must be achieved before they vest and may be exercised.

In addition, after reviewing their past services and performance during 2019 and based on the recommendations of the HRCC, the Board has also granted bonuses as of the 2019 fiscal year end to certain key individuals responsible for the current stage of development of TransCanna and who are directors, key employees, or consultants of TransCanna, totaling $520,000, which indebtedness will be settled by the issuance of 650,000 common shares of the Company. These shares will be subject to a hold period and may not be traded until July 7, 2020.

About TransCanna Holdings Inc.

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California based, Canadian listed, company building cannabis focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.transcanna.com or email the Company at info@transcanna.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Steve Giblin
President
604-207-5548

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance of the Company and its subsidiaries may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: Timing of the expected benefits of Lyfted Farms, Inc. and the Daly Avenue Facility to the Company's business, regulatory permitting and compliance, changes to regulations affecting the business of the Company or its subsidiaries, achievement of revenue targets, market demand for and associated changes in the demand for the Company's products, operating costs, as well as general economic, business and political conditions. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53236


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC.
07:40pTransCanna Announces Board Appointment and Grant of Incentive Stock Options a..
NE
03/03TRANSCANNA : IIROC Trade Resumption - TCAN
AQ
03/03Stanislaus County Approves the Licensing of the Daly Building for TransCanna ..
NE
03/02TRANSCANNA : IIROC Trading Halt - TCAN
AQ
02/19TransCanna Announces Adoption of Long Term Incentive Plan and Grant of Incent..
NE
02/18TransCanna Grants Options
NE
01/17TransCanna December Revenues Increases 20% from November
NE
01/07TransCanna Subsidiary Elects for Shares in Lieu of Cash Payment
NE
01/03TransCanna Announces Shareholder Investor Update Conference Call
NE
01/03TransCanna Extends Maturity Date on US$6,750,000 Loan to April 2022
NE
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 43,5 M
Chart TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
TransCanna Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,00  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Giblin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michele Pillon Chief Financial Officer
Arni Thomas Johannson Director
Ian McCulloch Klassen Director
Peter J. Vitulli Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC.-11.02%32
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.6.20%16 063
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.-16.04%9 892
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.-11.98%3 957
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.-10.37%2 586
SANKYU INC.-0.89%2 516
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group