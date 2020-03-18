TransCanna Announces Douglas Mason to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2020) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has appointed Douglas Mason, founder of Clearly Canadian Beverage Corporation, to the Board of Directors effective today March 18, 2020. Mr. Mason has served as a senior officer and director of public companies and has extensive experience in financings and acquisitions in the capital markets.

Mr. Mason served as President and CEO of Clearly Canadian Beverage Corporation for over 17 years. Clearly Canadian was a producer of premium beverage products. Mr. Mason built the company's reputation for innovation and he was credited as being one of the pioneers of the New Age Beverage category. He will bring significant depth to TransCanna for growing the business in the retail California marketplace.

"I welcome Douglas to our Board, he brings a depth of experience in the consumer products business in California and the public markets in Canada. The entire team of TransCanna looks forward to his expertise and contributions to the Company" said Steve Giblin President and CEO of TransCanna.

"After proper due diligence I am happy to accept this appointment and look forward to helping where I can as an independent director," said Mr. Mason. "I see many similarities to TransCanna and when we started Clearly Canadian and looked to California for all its advantages the least of which is the size of their market. The fact that TransCanna's team is well versed has me quite excited."

With the appointment of Mr. Mason, the Company has accepted the resignation of Ian Klassen from the Board, Mr. Klassen will remain involved as a member of the company's Advisory Committee. Additionally, the Company has accepted the resignation of Board member Peter Vitulli.

About TransCanna Holdings Inc.

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California based, Canadian listed, company building cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.

