TransCanna Announces Launch of Lyfted Apparel Line

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2020) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary Lyfted Farms Inc. announces the launch of Lyfted Apparel line.

Lyfted Farms is thrilled to announce the launch of its own exclusive line of t-shirts, hoodies, caps, and other apparel and branded items. Lyfted Farms has contracted local artists to produce over 15 new designs that reflect the vibes of authentic California cannabis culture.

The new items can be found at www.lyftedfarms.com/apparel or on Instagram @lyftedfarmsapparel

Lyfted Farms has executed a Memorandum of Understanding with Raymond Willis, Founder, and CEO of Kingpin Skateboard and Apparel, to market and promote the new Lyfted Apparel line. Raymond brings more than 20 years of experience in the industry and favors exciting and creative ways to share the brand with a broader audience.

"I really love doing fun promotions where not only do you get to purchase the brands you love but also get to be a part of something bigger. Our first promotion for Lyfted Apparel will hit this month and feature a raffle the winner of which will spend an afternoon with Bay-Area Rapper Nump!" stated Raymond Willis.

In addition, the Company announces that it has entered into a Consulting Services Agreement with 1236686 B.C. Ltd. Pursuant to the Agreement, 1236686 B.C. Ltd. will provide consulting advice and services in connection with the development and operation of the corporate and financial affairs of the Company, its subsidiaries, and its affiliates. The Company will issue to 1236686 B.C. Ltd., 400,000 common shares for a deemed value of $296,000.

Additionally, the Company has elected not to renew the contract for its CFO, Michele Pillon. It is pleased to announce that Gary Khangura, CPA will act as "Interim" Chief Financial Officer as the Company seeks to recruit a Chief Financial Officer with a firm understanding of the cannabis industry in the California Marketplace. The Company thanks Ms. Pillon for her work during the Covid19 pandemic and assisting the Company in completing its audit during the extended deadlines.

The Company announces the resignation of Stephen Giblin as a director of the Company. Mr. Giblin has been appointed to the Company's Advisory Board, the Company thanks Mr. Giblin for his time served.

About TransCanna Holdings Inc.

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California based, Canadian listed, Company building cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.transcanna.com or email the Company at info@transcanna.com.

