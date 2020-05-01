Log in
TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC.

TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC.

(TCAN)
TransCanna Appoints Stephanie Wesik as Director & Company President

05/01/2020 | 04:20pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2020) -  TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Stephanie Wesik to the company's Board of Directors and as company President. The title of President will come from Bob Blink who will now be fully committed as CEO.

Stephanie Wesik has over 15 years of experience in private equity and venture capital, working with early stage companies across industries (both public and private), and strategically directing their development from incubation to maturity. She also has experience working with governments to successfully acquire funding.

Over the last year and a half, Ms. Wesik has worked with TransCanna to plan, direct and manage the company's various international acquisitions. Prior, Stephanie was Director of Investor Services & Strategic Development for Wesley Clover, a private, global investment management firm and as Executive Director of Alacrity Canada.

"I am extremely pleased to be asked to contribute to TransCanna's acceleration in a greater capacity during a pivotal time for the company," says Wesik. "Our larger-scale facility is about to become licensed, growing our operations by a factor of twenty and poising us for explosive growth."

The company also would like to announce the amicable resignation of Arni Johannson for personal reasons, Johannson's role as Chairman will be assumed by Douglas Mason, current director. Johannson will remain as an advisor and assist on the execution of the Company's defined strategic plan.

"I have been working with Stephanie since the company began the acquisition of Lyfted Farms. As a group we have become cohesive and work extremely well together. Stephanie Wesik is a natural leader with a solid understanding of our industry," says Bob Blink, company CEO. "I'd also like to thank Arni Johannson for the exceptional work he has done at the board level over the past year. It has been a challenging environment to say the least, and we are fortunate to continue looking to his expertise in his new capacity, he adds.

About TransCanna Holdings Inc.

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California based, Canadian listed company building Cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.transcanna.com or email the Company at info@transcanna.com.

Glenn Little, Corporate Communications
Glenn.L@TransCanna.com
604-349-3011

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55274


© Newsfilecorp 2020
