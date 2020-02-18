TransCanna Grants Options

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2020) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted a total of 778,333 incentive stock options (the "Options") to key employees and consultants involved in the development of the company's operations. The Options are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant at an exercise price of $1.00 per common share in the capital of the company.

The stock options are being granted pursuant to the terms of the company's stock option plan and are subject to regulatory approval.

"I would like to thank the Lyted Farms team and all our key partners, we are pleased to offer incentives to those who contribute to our progress and strategic plan. These options have enabled us to retain and reward some of the best talent in the industry" stated Steve Giblin, President & CEO.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: timing of the completion of the SPA and the satisfaction of closing conditions, and the expected benefits of Lyfted to the Company's business. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

