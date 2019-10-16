Log in
TransCanna Hires Chief Financial Officer

10/16/2019 | 10:00pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2019) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") has appointed Michelle Pillon as chief financial officer. Ms. Pillon has over 25 years of experience providing accounting, finance and regulatory services to public companies in Canada with a concentration in the natural resource sector.

Steve Giblin, TransCanna President and CEO, stated, "We are pleased to have Michelle join the company and feel that she will be a great addition to our team. Her depth of experience and business acumen will enable the company to continue to expand our operations in California and further our relationships in the investment community."

The Company also wishes to thank our previous CFO Mr. Greg Ball for all his efforts. In the next two weeks Michelle and Greg will work together for a smooth transition.

The Company further announces that it has entered into a consulting agreement with Green Times Ltd. In consideration for the Agreement, the parties have agreed to the issuance of shares for a 60-day business development contract and will settle such indebtedness through the issuance of 300,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed price of CDN$0.62 per Share. The Shares are subject to certain restrictions on trading in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About TransCanna Holdings Inc.

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a Canadian based company providing branding, transportation and distribution services, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries, to a range of industries including the cannabis marketplace.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.transcanna.com or email the Company at info@transcanna.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Steve Giblin, President
604-609-6199

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48851


© Newsfilecorp 2019
