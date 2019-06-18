TransCanna Hires General Manager for Its 196,000 Sq Ft Facility; Bringing Decades Of Experience In Consumer Goods Products

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2019) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (OTC PINK: TCNAF) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") has hired Alan R. Applonie as General Manager. Alan will be responsible for all activities in the manufacturing operations of the Company's recently acquired 196,000 sq. ft. vertically integrated cannabis-focused facility, as well as other facilities and operations the Company may acquire in Stanislaus County.

For the past 18 years Alan was instrumental in growing a privately held consumer packaged goods company from start-up to greater than two billion dollars in annual revenues. His vast skill set includes an emphasis on supply chain and operations, primarily with CPG agricultural based products. Alan also has infrastructure systems experience with Amazon, Starbucks, 7-11, Walmart and Krogers.

"I've spent over six months interviewing for top-tier talent to oversee our operations and I firmly believe Alan is that person. Alan's most recent position was for a multi-billion-dollar enterprise in which his division regularly produced greater than $300 million in annual revenues. He has decades of experience growing national brands and managing all aspects of supply chain and operations for CPG products. He has a deep and extensive understanding of manufacturing and processes, and is extremely results driven. We have no doubt he will add significant value to the TransCanna family of brands," said Jim Pakulis, CEO of TransCanna.

"I'm delighted to join the TransCanna team and to contribute in an integral way to their growth story. The foundation the TransCanna team has built is the perfect platform for someone with my senior level experience in CPG products, manufacturing and operations," said Alan Applonie, General Manager, TransCanna.

Alan holds an undergraduate degree from Weber State University and an MBA from the Owen Graduate School of Business at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN.

