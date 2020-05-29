TransCanna Launches AGORACOM Online Marketing And "CEO Verified" Discussion Forum as Primary Investor Social Media Discussion Platform

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2020) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of a "CEO Verified" Discussion Forum on AGORACOM. The forum will serve as the Company's primary social media platform to interact with both shareholders and the broader investment community in a fully moderated environment.

The TransCanna HUB is live and can be found at https://agoracom.com/ir/TranscannaHoldings

TransCanna will also receive significant exposure through millions of content brand insertions on the AGORACOM network and extensive search engine marketing over the next 12 months. In addition, exclusive sponsorships of invaluable digital properties such as the AGORACOM home page and the AGORACOM Twitter account will serve to significantly raise brand awareness of the Company among small-cap investors. AGORACOM is the only small-cap marketing firm to hold a Twitter Verified badge, averaging 4.2 million Twitter impressions per month in 2019.

MODERATED DISCUSSION FOR TRANSCANNA MANAGEMENT AND SHAREHOLDERS

AGORACOM "CEO Verified" provides the first ever identity verification of small-cap executives on a finance platform. For the first time ever, small-cap CEOs and other company officers can post or communicate within a discussion forum without the risk of impersonation. As the ultimate influencers of their own companies, "CEO Verified" Forums create unmatched levels of engagement between companies and investors that have long desired civilized, constructive and factual conversation.

Posts to AGORACOM are shareable on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, which provides Management with one-click sharing of valuable content to these social media platforms, with automatic links back to AGORACOM for civilized investor engagement.

There are no log-in requirements for investors to visit the forum, read posts and share company posts with their networks on other platforms. Investors wishing to post questions, comments and interact with company officers can quickly log-in using their Facebook or LinkedIn accounts, or create an anonymous new user account.

The TransCanna Forum can be found at:

VERIFIED TRANSCANNA OFFICER AT LAUNCH

Bob Blink, CEO of TransCanna Holdings

"The greatest support a company can have is from its shareholder base, and that begins with broad awareness and great communication. We look forward to working with Agoracom to tell our story to online investors and facilitate great communication with TransCanna shareholders. Our HUB on AGORACOM will tell our story in real-time, while also providing management and shareholders with a moderated forum for the most professional and constructive chat on the internet. I encourage all of our shareholders to check in and help us build the TransCanna investor community", stated Bob Blink CEO.

George Tsiolis, AGORACOM Founder, stated, "With the Cannabis markets having consolidated over the past year, investors are demanding better companies with real businesses, products, and revenues that are supported by real growth plans. TransCanna checks all the boxes, with strong current revenues and the 196,000 sq ft behemoth Daly facility coming in 2021 to support massive growth. We're proud to take the TransCanna story to the world."

SHARES FOR SERVICES

TransCanna intends to issue shares for services to AGORACOM in exchange for the online advertising, marketing and branding services ("Advertising Services"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement and subject to regulatory approval, the Company will be issuing;

$12,000 + HST Shares For Services upon Commencement May 1, 2020

$12,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of Third Month August 1, 2020

$12,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of Sixth Month November 1, 2020

$12,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of Ninth Month February 1, 2021

$12,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of Twelfth Month April 30, 2021

The number of shares to be issued at the end of each period will be determined by using the closing price of the Shares of TransCanna on the Canadian Securities Exchange on the first trading day following each period for which the Advertising Services were provided by AGORACOM.

The term of the Agreement is for 12 months effective immediately. The Company will issue a press release after the issuance of shares under the terms of the agreement.

About TransCanna Holdings Inc.

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California based, Canadian listed company building Cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.

About AGORACOM

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online marketing, broadcasting, conferences and investor relations services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 300 companies served. AGORACOM is the home of more than 7.7 million investors that visited 55.2 million times and read over 600 million pages of information over the last 10 years. The average visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of the strongest moderation rules in the industry.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Bob Blink, CEO

604-349-3011

