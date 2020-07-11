TransCanna Receives State-Wide Operating License

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2020) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: XETR) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lyfted Farms, Inc. ("Lyfted"), was successfully granted a Type 11 'Distributor' license by the California Bureau of Cannabis Control for its 196,000 square foot Daly Avenue Facility.

This long-anticipated milestone marks the completion of all state and local licenses required for the Company to begin operations at its flagship cannabis processing facility in Modesto, California.

This state-wide license represents Lyfted's most major milestone to date in meeting the distribution and production capabilities needed to meet the escalating demand for its products in the world's largest cannabis market. The license was granted after three levels of approvals were achieved at the county and state level and will allow for the commencement of packaging, transport, wholesale, pre-roll assembly, labeling, testing, contract packaging (white-labeling), and of course distribution of cannabis products to all licensed retailers across the state.

"This is the most exciting development in our history and what everyone has been working towards," says Bob Blink, TransCanna CEO. "Being granted a license at the state level is a long, costly, and complex process, and one that requires navigating and understanding a complex regulatory process. It's a significant barrier to entry for most companies, so this marks a huge turning point for us. We are delighted to have achieved our biggest goal to date and excited to be able to better serve the demands of the California cannabis market."

The Company is currently completing upgrades to the flagship Daly Facility. Commercial cannabis activities are expected to commence at Daly August 2020, via the deployment of a 16,000 square foot cannabis distribution center (Phase 1). To date, Lyfted has been able to process in excess of $1M USD/month in wholesale cannabis transactions out of a distribution space of 1,000 square feet from its Jerusalem Court facility. These upgrades will mean the Company now has 16,000 square feet of distribution space at its disposal as of August 2020.

"This exponential increase in capacity is incredibly exciting for investors," says Blink, adding the Company has been focused on building out its wholesale and distribution business while awaiting its final license. "Having processed a million dollars' worth of product out of a single one-thousand square foot facility, we are anticipating significant growth now that our 196,000 square foot operation is online."

Lyfted anticipates hiring up to 250 full-time employees at the flagship site with a strong focus placed on social equity and a diverse workforce that is reflective of the communities it serves and operates in.

About TransCanna Holdings Inc.

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California based, Canadian listed company building cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.

