TransCanna Subsidiary Products Now Sold at World-Renowned Cookies Cannabis Locations

05/07/2020 | 03:10am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2020) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that products made by Lyfted Farms (a wholly-owned subsidiary) will now be sold at Cookies retail locations, beginning with the renowned marijuana and lifestyle retailers' flagship store in Oakland, California.

Cookies is a leading, globally-recognized lifestyle and cannabis brand based in California, offering over 50 cannabis varieties and product lines. Realizing the Lyfted Farms motto (A Higher Standard of Growing) products made by the TransCanna subsidiary will now also be featured alongside the Cookie cannabis brands' other high-quality offerings.

This achievement follows a focused and strategic effort by leaders at TransCanna/Lyfted Farms to improve product offerings in order to draw premier cannabis chain retailers and to position the company for statewide traction in the largest cannabis market in the world.

"We at Cookies love this brand and are excited to be working with Lyfted Farms," says Omar Sanchez aka 'King Meezy', Cookies Oakland Store Manager. "The product and the people behind the brand are a great fit with what we are all about at Cookies."

"We are extremely pleased to offer Lyfted Farms products through the most influential cannabis lifestyle brand and retailer," says Bob Blink, TransCanna CEO. "We are so enthusiastic about the Cookies stores, the branding, their products, and the relationship Cookies has developed with its customers, along with the position they hold as market leaders for higher-end consumers," adds Blink. "This first step in a close relationship between Cookies and Lyfted Farms is setting the table for a mutually beneficial future for investors and customers of both brands."

About TransCanna Holdings Inc.

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California based, Canadian listed company building Cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.transcanna.com or email the Company at info@transcanna.com.

Glenn Little, Corporate Communications
Glenn.L@TransCanna.com
604-349-3011

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55513


© Newsfilecorp 2020
