April 29th, 2020: An Updated Letter on COVID-19 and Our Commitment to You from President & CEO, Lee Rudow

05/05/2020 | 01:14pm EDT

I wanted to take a moment to reach out with an update on Transcat's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We take the health and safety of our customers and employees very seriously, and it remains a top priority for our leadership team. I am reaching out to update you on our response, and how we continue to support you through this difficult time.

Transcat provides essential products and services for many industries. Our service and distribution operations have remained open throughout the pandemic so that we can serve the needs of our customers. Non-essential employees continue to work remotely. For our staff who are not able to perform their jobs remotely, we are following all CDC guidelines including:

  • Self-quarantine if any symptoms present or if potential exposure
  • Social distancing following the recommended 6' of separation or more
  • Disinfectant protocols and cleaning of workstations between shifts
  • Wearing of cloth face coverings in common areas where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and when making deliveries to customer sites
  • Transcat has also instituted hazard pay for our employees that need to perform essential work at customer sites
  • Implemented a cleaning process to wipe down customer equipment before and after calibration onsite as an added safety precaution

Our Covid-19 Task Force will continue to monitor federal and local mandates and are prepared to respond quickly to any changes.

We are performing on-site calibration service when it is essential and will continue to communicate closely with our customers to ensure that we are aligned on the extra precautions needed to ensure the safety of both our employees and our customers' employees. Pick up, delivery and shipping calibrations services are always available to mitigate the need to do work at our customer sites when appropriate. To keep our customers and staff safe, for services performed in our labs, we have enhanced our cleaning process for incoming and outgoing instruments.

Our commitment to you is to work closely with our vendor partners to identify any material shortfalls and then work with you to minimize disruptions. Our website provides updates on our calibration service and distribution business and I encourage you to check back regularly.

Thank you for your continued trust and confidence in us. We hope all of you and your families remain safe & healthy during this difficult time.

Lee

Transcat Inc. published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
