TRANSCAT, INC.

(TRNS)
Transcat, Inc. : to Present at Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference

05/29/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

Transcat, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNS) (“Transcat” or the “Company”), a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services and value-added distributor of professional grade handheld test, measurement and control instrumentation, announced that Lee D. Rudow, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael J. Tschiderer, Chief Financial Officer, will present and be available for investor meetings at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

The Transcat presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time. A link to the live webcast of the presentation, along with presentation materials, will be available at www.transcat.com/investor-relations or access a replay of the presentation in the Investor Relations section of the website, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

ABOUT TRANSCAT

Transcat, Inc. is a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services. The Company is focused on providing best-in-class services and products to highly regulated industries, including life science, aerospace and defense, pharmaceutical, medical device manufacturing and biotechnology. Transcat provides permanent and periodic on-site services, mobile calibration services and in-house services through 21 Calibration Service Centers strategically located across the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. The breadth and depth of measurement parameters addressed by Transcat’s ISO/IEC 17025 scopes of accreditation are believed to be the best in the industry.

Transcat also operates as a leading value-added distributor that markets, sells and rents new and used national and proprietary brand instruments to customers primarily in North America. The Company believes its combined Service and Distribution segment offerings, experience, technical expertise and integrity create a unique and compelling value proposition for its customers.

Transcat’s strategy is to leverage the complementary nature of its two operating segments, its comprehensive service capabilities, strong brand, enhanced e-commerce capabilities and leading distribution platform to drive organic sales growth. The Company will also look to expand its addressable calibration market through acquisitions and capability investments to further realize the inherent leverage of its business model.

More information about Transcat can be found at: Transcat.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 169 M
EBIT 2020 11,6 M
Net income 2020 7,89 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 23,81
P/E ratio 2021 20,83
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,00x
Capitalization 180 M
Managers
NameTitle
Lee D. Rudow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles P. Hadeed Chairman
Robert A. Flack VP-Operations & Service Sales
Michael J. Tschiderer CFO, Secretary & Treasurer
Paul D. Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSCAT, INC.30.91%180
TE CONNECTIVITY14.09%29 068
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-66.64%28 986
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%4 690
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.6.22%4 641
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO LTD15.92%4 259
