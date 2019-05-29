Transcat, Inc. : to Present at Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Transcat,
Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNS) (“Transcat” or the “Company”), a leading
provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory
instrument services and value-added distributor of professional grade
handheld test, measurement and control instrumentation, announced that
Lee D. Rudow, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael J.
Tschiderer, Chief Financial Officer, will present and be available for
investor meetings at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference in
Boston on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
The Transcat presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:40 a.m. Eastern
Time. A link to the live webcast of the presentation, along with
presentation materials, will be available at www.transcat.com/investor-relations
or access a replay of the presentation in the Investor Relations
section of the website, where a transcript will also be posted once
available.
ABOUT TRANSCAT
Transcat, Inc. is a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair,
inspection and laboratory instrument services. The Company is focused on
providing best-in-class services and products to highly regulated
industries, including life science, aerospace and defense,
pharmaceutical, medical device manufacturing and biotechnology. Transcat
provides permanent and periodic on-site services, mobile calibration
services and in-house services through 21 Calibration Service Centers
strategically located across the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada.
The breadth and depth of measurement parameters addressed by Transcat’s
ISO/IEC 17025 scopes of accreditation are believed to be the best in the
industry.
Transcat also operates as a leading value-added distributor that
markets, sells and rents new and used national and proprietary brand
instruments to customers primarily in North America. The Company
believes its combined Service and Distribution segment offerings,
experience, technical expertise and integrity create a unique and
compelling value proposition for its customers.
Transcat’s strategy is to leverage the complementary nature of its two
operating segments, its comprehensive service capabilities, strong
brand, enhanced e-commerce capabilities and leading distribution
platform to drive organic sales growth. The Company will also look to
expand its addressable calibration market through acquisitions and
capability investments to further realize the inherent leverage of its
business model.
More information about Transcat can be found at: Transcat.com.
