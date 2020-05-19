Transcat : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Record fourth quarter and full fiscal year revenue of $45.8 million and $173.1 million, respectively
Service segment continued to deliver revenue growth of 2.9% and 10.7% in the fourth quarter and fiscal 2020, respectively, despite COVID-19 impact in the latter half of the fourth quarter
Service segment gross margin expanded 120 basis points to 28.9% in the fourth quarter; up 40 basis points for the fiscal year
Achieved record net income of $8.1 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, in fiscal 2020
Transcat, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNS) (“Transcat” or the “Company”), a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services and value-added distributor of professional grade handheld test, measurement and control instrumentation, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 28, 2020 (“fiscal 2020”). Results include the previously reported acquisitions of Gauge Repair Service, effective April 1, 2019, and TTE Laboratories, Inc. (“TTE”), effective February 21, 2020.
Strength of Team and Long-term Strategy Provides Resiliency and Solid Results
Lee D. Rudow, President and CEO, commented, “The Transcat team has responded with agility during these unparalleled times caused by the COVID-19 virus and the impact this global health pandemic has had on us and our customers. Still, we are particularly pleased with the fourth quarter and full fiscal year Service gross margin expansion even with muted Service revenue in March, historically our strongest month of every fiscal year.
“We believe our commitment to technology advancements continues to drive differentiation, boost productivity and position the Company to drive strong performance, even as the operating environment changed significantly. Combined with our strategy to grow the Service business and focus on Life Sciences while diversifying our Distribution sales channels, we were able to produce strong results in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 despite the headwinds created by the pandemic.
“Also, the highly complementary and well timed acquisition of TTE, whose services and products are geared almost entirely toward Life Sciences, expanded our capabilities in a specialized area with strong demand.”
He added, “I believe we are in a good position in our markets and with our customers, but we are not immune to the severe economic downturn. It is important to note that despite current challenges that drive the need to manage costs, we made a strategic decision to retain our technical talent and to accelerate our investments in our technology, which include automation and process improvement, both of which we believe drive margin improvement and increase our competitive edge.”
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Review (Results compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019)
($ in thousands)
Change
FY20 Q4
FY19 Q4
$'s
%
Service Revenue
$
25,016
$
24,322
$
694
2.9%
Distribution Sales
20,746
20,171
575
2.9%
Revenue
$
45,762
$
44,493
$
1,269
2.9%
Gross Profit
$
12,053
$
11,543
$
510
4.4%
Gross Margin
26.3%
25.9%
Operating Income
$
3,742
$
3,634
$
108
3.0%
Operating Margin
8.2%
8.2%
Net Income
$
2,493
$
2,660
$
(167)
(6.3%)
Net Margin
5.4%
6.0%
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
5,611
$
5,591
$
20
0.4%
Adjusted EBITDA* Margin
12.3%
12.6%
*See Note 1 on page 5 for a description of this non-GAAP financial measure and page 11 for the Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table.
Transcat achieved record quarterly revenue of $45.8 million, up 2.9%, even with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gross profit increased 4.4% and gross margin improved by 40 basis points. Incremental expenses and acquisition costs related to TTE, along with continued investments in technology, are reflected in the operating income and margin performance. Net income decreased due to a higher quarterly tax rate from the timing of discrete income tax benefits related to share-based awards. The effective tax rate was 26.6% for the fourth quarter compared with 20.7% for the previous fiscal year’s fourth quarter. Fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 net income per diluted share was $0.33 compared with $0.35 in the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year.
Service segment delivers 11 straight years of quarter-over-quarter revenue growth
Represents the accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services business (55% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020).
($ in thousands)
Change
FY20 Q4
FY19 Q4
$'s
%
Service Segment Revenue
$
25,016
$
24,322
$
694
2.9%
Gross Profit
$
7,236
$
6,731
$
505
7.5%
Gross Margin
28.9%
27.7%
Operating Income
$
2,609
$
2,431
$
178
7.3%
Operating Margin
10.4%
10.0%
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
3,937
$
3,804
$
133
3.5%
Adjusted EBITDA* Margin
15.7%
15.6%
*See Note 1 on page 5 for a description of this non-GAAP financial measure and page 11 for the Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table.
Higher Service revenue reflects new business from the highly regulated Life Sciences market, including the ramp-up of new client-based lab contracts and incremental revenue from TTE. Service organic revenue growth was 1.1% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.
While Service segment revenue was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, gross and operating margins were still positively impacted by productivity and technology initiatives that have been implemented throughout the past fiscal year as segment gross margin improved 120 basis points and operating margin improved 40 basis points.
Distribution segment revenue up, though mix impacted margins
Represents the sale and rental of new and used professional grade handheld test, measurement and control instrumentation (45% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020).
($ in thousands)
Change
FY20 Q4
FY19 Q4
$'s
%
Distribution Segment Sales
$
20,746
$
20,171
$
575
2.9%
Gross Profit
$
4,817
$
4,812
$
5
0.1%
Gross Margin
23.2%
23.9%
Operating Income
$
1,133
$
1,203
$
(70)
(5.8%)
Operating Margin
5.5%
6.0%
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
1,674
$
1,787
$
(113)
(6.3%)
Adjusted EBITDA* Margin
8.1%
8.9%
*See Note 1 on page 5 for a description of this non-GAAP financial measure and page 11 for the Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table.
Rental revenue increased 11% to $1.3 million, and while that positively impacted the margin profile of the Distribution segment, there was a greater mix of lower margin sales during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 that resulted in a 70 basis point decline in gross margin.
Full-Year Fiscal 2020 Review (Results compared with fiscal 2019)
($ in thousands)
Change
FY20
FY19
$'s
%
Service Revenue
$
93,003
$
84,041
$
8,962
10.7%
Distribution Sales
80,096
76,857
3,239
4.2%
Revenue
$
173,099
$
160,898
$
12,201
7.6%
Gross Profit
$
42,478
$
39,343
$
3,135
8.0%
Gross Margin
24.5%
24.5%
Operating Income
$
10,850
$
10,229
$
621
6.1%
Operating Margin
6.3%
6.4%
Net Income
$
8,067
$
7,145
$
922
12.9%
Net Margin
4.7%
4.4%
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
18,407
$
17,826
$
581
3.3%
Adjusted EBITDA* Margin
10.6%
11.1%
*See Note 1 on page 5 for a description of this non-GAAP financial measure and page 11 for the Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table.
Total revenue reached a record $173.1 million, and reflected Service segment organic growth of 8.4%. Distribution sales included $5.0 million of rental revenue, an increase of 19.1%. As a percentage of revenue, total operating expenses were 18.3%, an increase of 20 basis points, largely due to incremental technology capabilities to support the Company’s current and planned growth, and legal and other costs incurred in connection with the TTE acquisition. As a result, operating margin was down slightly from the prior fiscal year.
The effective tax rate for fiscal 2020 was 17.1% compared with 22.6% for the prior fiscal year. The tax rate was aided by discrete income tax benefits related to share-based awards due to stock option exercise activity. Fiscal 2020 net income per diluted share was $1.08 compared with $0.95 for the prior fiscal year.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Overview
Fiscal 2020 net cash provided by operations was $11.6 million and was used to fund capital expenditures of $6.6 million, acquisition payments and debt repayment. The capital investments were focused on technology infrastructure to drive operational excellence and productivity initiatives, fund organic growth opportunities within both operating segments, and for rental pool assets.
At March 28, 2020, the Company had total debt of $30.3 million, with $12.3 million available under its credit facility. The Company used $12.3 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 to fund the TTE acquisition. The Company’s leverage ratio, as defined in the credit agreement, was 1.53 at
March 28, 2020, compared with 1.12 at fiscal 2019 year-end. Subsequent to fiscal 2020 year-end, the Company amended its revolving credit facility to include a $10.0 million increase in borrowing capacity and provide financial covenant relief, among other typical provisions.
Actions to Address the COVID-19 Virus and the Impact on Business
Currently, Transcat’s network of 22 Calibration Service and 20 Client-Based Labs, its distribution center and its support facilities remain fully operational. The Company does not anticipate disruptions to the Distribution supply chain in the short-term and is working with partners to minimize any potential delays.
Transcat has established a cross-functional pandemic response team, which meets regularly, to standardize continuity plans and daily practices across its 42 Calibration Service Centers and Client-Based Labs and its distribution/rental operation centers for responding to the rapidly changing issues around this global pandemic. Actions instituted include:
Adhering to guidelines and recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO);
Established a pandemic protocol across the organization to ensure continuous service to customers and mitigate risk;
All work-related travel except for direct onsite service to customers has been suspended. When performing necessary onsite service for customers, Transcat is following recommended protocols including self-assessments and travel disclosures and asking the same from its customers; and
Required personnel whose roles allow to work remotely from home in order to adhere to the social distancing recommendations issued by global health officials.
Michael J. Tschiderer, Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We have taken various actions intended to protect the financial strength and liquidity of the Company, including:
aligning variable costs with demand, a freeze on hiring and wage increases, with the exception of technology personnel, and tightly controlling discretionary spending;
reducing the CEO’s salary and Board of Director cash retainer fees by 20% and reducing other executive team members salaries by 10%;
leveraging federal and state government payroll cost sharing and tax deferral programs; and
amending our revolving credit facility to provide for, among other things, $10.0 million in additional borrowing capacity and financial covenant modifications.”
Outlook
Mr. Rudow noted, “We believe our focus on highly-regulated and critical industries, especially within Life Sciences, will continue to provide a degree of resilience as we navigate this unprecedented environment. We are proud to service ventilator and test kit manufacturers as well as pharmaceutical companies conducting research and development on a COVID-19 vaccine.
“We have seen certain Service customers delaying some project decisions, but Service pipelines are robust and general discussions seem to be productive, which we believe indicates forward momentum. However, Distribution segment sales will reflect economic conditions, despite the upside we expect to be provided by rentals and used equipment sales.”
He concluded, “While the duration and ultimate severity of this pandemic is unknown, we have run various scenarios and at this date believe our first quarter ending June 27, 2020 of fiscal 2021 will be the low point of the 2021 fiscal year based on the evolving COVID-19 containment and economic recovery programs being implemented by federal and state authorities. We expect to be in range of breaking even on a consolidated operating income basis for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, which would result in positive Adjusted EBITDA results. Under our analyses, we expect to generate cash even as we continue to invest in our long-term growth initiatives. If the environment were to worsen, we are prepared to take additional actions. In fact, as things improve, we believe our scale will work in our favor to capitalize on growth opportunities, both organic and acquisitions.”
Transcat expects its income tax rate to range between 24% and 25% in fiscal 2021. This estimate includes Federal, various state, and Canadian income taxes and reflects the discrete tax benefit associated with share-based payment awards.
The Company anticipates total capital expenditures to be approximately $5.0 million to $5.5 million in fiscal 2021, with the majority of the capital expenditures planned for technology, growth-oriented opportunities within both of its operating segments, and rental pool assets. Maintenance/existing asset replacements are expected to be consistent with fiscal 2020 at approximately $1.0 million to $1.5 million.
NOTE 1 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to reporting net income, a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle (“GAAP”) measure, we present Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock compensation expense, and non-cash loss on sale of building), which is a non-GAAP measure. The Company’s management believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the performance of its core operations from period to period by removing the impact of the capital structure (interest), tangible and intangible asset base (depreciation and amortization), taxes, and stock-based compensation expense, which is not always commensurate with the reporting period in which it is included. As such, the Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of performance when evaluating its business segments and as a basis for planning and forecasting. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and is not calculated through the application of GAAP. As such, it should not be considered as a substitute for the GAAP measure of net income and, therefore, should not be used in isolation of, but in conjunction with, the GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, may produce results that vary from the GAAP measure and may not be comparable to a similarly defined non-GAAP measure used by other companies. See the attached Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliationtable below.
ABOUT TRANSCAT
Transcat, Inc. is a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services. The Company is focused on providing best-in-class services and products to highly regulated industries, including life science, aerospace and defense, pharmaceutical, medical device manufacturing and biotechnology. Transcat provides permanent and periodic on-site services, mobile calibration services and in-house services through 22 Calibration Service Centers strategically located across the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. The breadth and depth of measurement parameters addressed by Transcat’s ISO/IEC 17025 scopes of accreditation are believed to be the best in the industry.
Transcat also operates as a leading value-added distributor that markets, sells and rents new and used national and proprietary brand instruments to customers primarily in North America. The Company believes its combined Service and Distribution segment offerings, experience, technical expertise and integrity create a unique and compelling value proposition for its customers.
Transcat’s strategy is to leverage the complementary nature of its two operating segments, its comprehensive service capabilities, strong brand, enhanced e-commerce capabilities and leading distribution platform to drive organic sales growth. The Company will also look to expand its addressable calibration market through acquisitions and capability investments to further realize the inherent leverage of its business model.
More information about Transcat can be found at: Transcat.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and thus are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “plans,” “aims” and other similar words. All statements addressing operating performance, events or developments that Transcat, Inc. expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including but not limited to statements relating to anticipated revenue, profit margins, the Company’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the commercialization of software projects, sales operations, capital expenditures, cash flows, operating income, growth strategy, segment growth, potential acquisitions, integration of acquired businesses, market position, customer preferences, outlook and changes in market conditions in the industries in which Transcat operates are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties. These risk factors and uncertainties include those more fully described in Transcat’s Annual Report and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading entitled “Risk Factors.” Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the Company’s underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on the Company’s forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update, correct or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise.
The Company plans on timely filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K before the required filing date.
TRANSCAT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
Fourth Quarter Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
March 28,
March 30,
(Unaudited)
March 28,
(Audited)
March 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Service Revenue
$
25,016
$
24,322
$
93,003
$
84,041
Distribution Sales
20,746
20,171
80,096
76,857
Total Revenue
45,762
44,493
173,099
160,898
Cost of Service Revenue
17,780
17,591
69,517
63,096
Cost of Distribution Sales
15,929
15,359
61,104
58,459
Total Cost of Revenue
33,709
32,950
130,621
121,555
Gross Profit
12,053
11,543
42,478
39,343
Selling, Marketing and Warehouse Expenses
4,819
4,689
17,985
16,956
General and Administrative Expenses
3,492
3,220
13,643
12,158
Total Operating Expenses
8,311
7,909
31,628
29,114
Operating Income
3,742
3,634
10,850
10,229
Interest and Other Expense, net
344
279
1,120
994
Income Before Income Taxes
3,398
3,355
9,730
9,235
Provision for Income Taxes
905
695
1,663
2,090
Net Income
$
2,493
$
2,660
$
8,067
$
7,145
Basic Earnings Per Share
$
0.34
$
0.37
$
1.10
$
0.99
Average Shares Outstanding
7,379
7,208
7,331
7,196
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.33
$
0.35
$
1.08
$
0.95
Average Shares Outstanding
7,569
7,553
7,487
7,515
TRANSCAT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
March 28,
March 30,
2020
2019
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash
$
499
$
788
Accounts Receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $480
and $338 as of March 28, 2020 and March 30, 2019, respectively
30,952
27,469
Other Receivables
1,132
1,116
Inventory, net
14,180
14,304
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets
1,697
1,329
Total Current Assets
48,460
45,006
Property and Equipment, net
20,833
19,653
Goodwill
41,540
34,545
Intangible Assets, net
7,977
5,233
Right to Use Asset, net
8,593
-
Other Assets
719
793
Total Assets
$
128,122
$
105,230
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts Payable
$
11,947
$
14,572
Accrued Compensation and Other Liabilities
6,907
5,450
Income Taxes Payable
86
228
Current Portion of Long-Term Debt
1,982
1,899
Total Current Liabilities
20,922
22,149
Long-Term Debt
28,362
19,103
Deferred Tax Liabilities
3,025
2,450
Lease Liabilities
6,832
-
Other Liabilities
1,894
1,898
Total Liabilities
61,035
45,600
Shareholders' Equity:
Common Stock, par value $0.50 per share, 30,000,000 shares authorized:
7,381,180 and 7,210,882 shares issued and outstanding
as of March 28, 2020, and March 30, 2019, respectively
3,691
3,605
Capital in Excess of Par Value
17,929
16,467
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(1,010)
(611)
Retained Earnings
46,477
40,169
Total Shareholders' Equity
67,087
59,630
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
128,122
$
105,230
TRANSCAT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In Thousands)
For Fiscal Years Ended
(Unaudited)
March 28,
(Audited)
March 30,
2020
2019
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net Income
$
8,067
$
7,145
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided
by Operating Activities:
Net Loss on Disposal of Property and Equipment
460
8
Deferred Income Taxes
575
741
Depreciation and Amortization
6,659
6,361
Provision for Accounts Receivable and Inventory Reserves
371
297
Stock-Based Compensation
884
1,327
Changes in Assets and Liabilities:
Accounts Receivable and Other Receivables
(3,303)
(2,385)
Inventory
875
(1,100)
Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets
(467)
(39)
Accounts Payable
(2,767)
963
Accrued Compensation and Other Liabilities
307
(804)
Income Taxes Payable
(100)
47
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
11,561
12,561
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Purchase of Property and Equipment
(6,565)
(6,998)
Proceeds from Sale of Property and Equipment
184
16
Business Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(12,983)
(3,614)
Payment of Contingent Consideration & Holdbacks Related to Business Acquisitions
(864)
(308
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
(20,242)
(10,904)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Proceeds from (Repayment of) Revolving Credit Facility, net
11,241
(2,261)
Proceeds from Term Loan
-
2,500
Repayments of Term Loan
(1,899)
(2,087)
Issuance of Common Stock
1,727
285
Repurchase of Common Stock
(2,822)
(145)
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities
8,247
(1,708)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash
145
262
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash
(289)
211
Cash at Beginning of Year
788
577
Cash at End of Year
$
499
$
788
TRANSCAT, INC.
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Fiscal 2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Net Income
$
1,718
$
2,379
$
1,477
$
2,493
$
8,067
+ Interest Expense
244
243
216
231
934
+ Other Expense / (Income)
41
54
(22)
113
186
+ Tax Provision
(45)
383
420
905
1,663
Operating Income
$
1,958
$
3,059
$
2,091
$
3,742
$
10,850
+ Depreciation & Amortization
1,622
1,681
1,648
1,707
6,658
+ Other (Expense) / Income
159
(54)
22
(112)
15
+ Noncash Stock Compensation
203
102
305
274
884
Adjusted EBITDA
$
3,942
$
4,788
$
4,066
$
5,611
$
18,407
Segment Breakdown
Service Operating Income
$
738
$
1,837
$
488
$
2,609
$
5,672
+ Depreciation & Amortization
1,220
1,246
1,206
1,257
4,929
+ Other (Expense) / Income
77
(38)
13
(72)
(20)
+ Noncash Stock Compensation
112
56
159
143
470
Service Adjusted EBITDA
$
2,147
$
3,101
$
1,866
$
3,937
$
11,051
Distribution Operating Income
$
1,220
$
1,222
$
1,603
$
1,133
$
5,178
+ Depreciation & Amortization
401
436
442
450
1,729
+ Other (Expense) / Income
83
(17)
9
(40)
35
+ Noncash Stock Compensation
91
46
146
131
414
Distribution Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,795
$
1,687
$
2,200
$
1,674
$
7,356
Fiscal 2019
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Net Income
$
1,428
$
1,488
$
1,569
$
2,660
$
7,145
+ Interest Expense
206
197
250
250
903
+ Other Expense / (Income)
19
(2)
45
29
91
+ Tax Provision
372
493
530
695
2,090
Operating Income
$
2,025
$
2,176
$
2,394
$
3,634
$
10,229
+ Depreciation & Amortization
1,567
1,500
1,666
1,628
6,361
+ Other (Expense) / Income
(19)
2
(45)
(29)
(91)
+ Noncash Stock Compensation
269
337
363
358
1,327
Adjusted EBITDA
$
3,842
$
4,015
$
4,378
$
5,591
$
17,826
Segment Breakdown
Service Operating Income
$
1,068
$
1,125
$
578
$
2,431
$
5,202
+ Depreciation & Amortization
1,189
1,116
1,248
1,201
4,754
+ Other (Expense) / Income
(13)
(1)
(35)
(20)
(69)
+ Noncash Stock Compensation
146
174
190
192
702
Service Adjusted EBITDA
$
2,390
$
2,414
$
1,981
$
3,804
$
10,589
Distribution Operating Income
$
957
$
1,051
$
1,816
$
1,203
$
5,027
+ Depreciation & Amortization
378
384
418
427
1,607
+ Other (Expense) / Income
(6)
3
(10)
(9)
(22)
+ Noncash Stock Compensation
123
163
173
166
625
Distribution Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,452
$
1,601
$
2,397
$
1,787
$
7,237
TRANSCAT, INC.
Additional Information - Business Segment Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Change
SERVICE
FY 2020 Q4
FY 2019 Q4
$'s
%
Service Revenue
$
25,016
$
24,322
$
694
2.9%
Cost of Revenue
$
17,780
$
17,591
$
189
1.1%
Gross Profit
$
7,236
$
6,731
$
505
7.5%
Gross Margin
28.9%
27.7%
Selling, Marketing & Warehouse Expenses
$
2,563
$
2,447
$
116
4.7%
General and Administrative Expenses
$
2,064
$
1,853
$
211
11.4%
Operating Income
$
2,609
$
2,431
$
178
7.3%
% of Revenue
10.4%
10.0%
Change
DISTRIBUTION
FY 2020 Q4
FY 2019 Q4
$'s
%
Distribution Sales
$
20,746
$
20,171
$
575
2.9%
Cost of Sales
$
15,929
$
15,359
$
570
3.7%
Gross Profit
$
4,817
$
4,812
$
5
0.1%
Gross Margin
23.2%
23.9%
Selling, Marketing & Warehouse Expenses
$
2,256
$
2,242
$
14
0.6%
General and Administrative Expenses
$
1,428
$
1,367
$
61
4.5%
Operating Income
$
1,133
$
1,203
($
70)
(5.8%)
% of Sales
5.5%
6.0%
Change
TOTAL
FY 2020 Q4
FY 2019 Q4
$'s
%
Total Revenue
$
45,762
$
44,493
$
1,269
2.9%
Total Cost of Revenue
$
33,709
$
32,950
$
759
2.3%
Gross Profit
$
12,053
$
11,543
$
510
4.4%
Gross Margin
26.3%
25.9%
Selling, Marketing & Warehouse Expenses
$
4,819
$
4,689
$
130
2.8%
General and Administrative Expenses
$
3,492
$
3,220
$
272
8.4%
Operating Income
$
3,742
$
3,634
$
108
3.0%
% of Revenue
8.2%
8.2%
TRANSCAT, INC.
Additional Information - Business Segment Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)