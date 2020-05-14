Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc.    TCI

TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS, INC.

(TCI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. : Reports Earnings for Q1 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 11:12pm EDT

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE: TCI), a Dallas-based real estate investment company, is reporting its Results of Operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, The Company reported a net income applicable to common shares of $4.6 million or $0.53 per diluted share, compared to a net loss applicable to common shares of $5.6 million or $0.64 per diluted share for the same period in 2019. This was driven by the overall strategic direction of both investing and expanding the core multi-family portfolio. In particular, as certain new multifamily development projects are completed, in which the Company has made significant new investments, it is expected that net income will again be positively impacted throughout the remainder of 2020. All new multifamily real estate projects within TCI’s future pipeline are progressing in various stages of development. Of significant note, the Company experienced a one-time expense as a requirement to pay Franchise Tax due to the Joint Venture Victory Abode Apartments (VAA). The Company does not anticipate this expense to reoccur in future periods.

With the current Coronavirus presenting a concern; we remain confident the underlying need for quality multi-family housing will remain strong. The Company bases this observation on occupancy trends across its portfolio. For the quarter ending March 31, 2020, same store occupancy was at 93.9% compared to 94.3% for the same period one year ago. To date, TCI’s existing portfolio has seen a significant increase in value. For FYE 2019, same store aggregate appraised value of TCI’s holdings was approximately $244.4 million. Whereas for FYE 2020, same store aggregate appraised value of TCI’s holdings was $298.7 million. This represents a $54.3 million or 22% increase in overall asset value year over year.

The Company believes that both the development of new projects and the historically low interest rate environment has positioned the Company along the strategic lines that it previously indicated. The Company has created a dynamic platform to continue its expansion in the multifamily sector. The ongoing plan is to continue to develop and acquire apartments in the geographic markets where demand exceeds supply.

Revenues

Rental and other property revenues were $11.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, and 2019. For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company generated revenues of $7.9 million and $4.0 million from its commercial and residential segments, respectively.

Expenses

Property operating expenses increased by $0.3 million to $6.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to $6.0 million for the same period in 2019. The increase in property operating expenses is due to an increase in real estate taxes of approximately $0.5 million offset by an overall decrease in general property operating and maintenance expenses of $0.2 million.

Depreciation and amortization increased by $0.30 million to $3.4 million during the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to $3.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The increase in depreciation is due to an increase in our ownership of residential apartments to ten from nine for the same period a year ago which resulted in an increase in depreciation of $0.9 million from $0.7 million a year ago.

General and administrative expense was $2.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $2.2 million for the same period in 2019. The increase of $0.3 million in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to increases professional fees of $0.1 million and legal fees of $0.2 million.

Franchise taxes and other expenses was $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $0.125 million for the same period in 2019. The increase of $1.4 million in franchise taxes and other expenses was primarily due to increases in franchise taxes of $1.0 million.

Other income (expense)

Interest income was $4.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $4.6 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease of $0.1 million was due to an decrease in interest of $0.1 on notes receivable from other related parties.

Other income decreased by $3.1 million to $0.84 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $3.9 million for the same period in 2019. For the quarter just ended March 31, 2020, the Company received property tax refunds of approximately $0.2 million, and recorded miscellaneous income of $0.6 million. For the same period a year ago, the Company recognized $3.6 million gain associated with the sale of land held by IOR to third parties.

Mortgage and loan interest expense was $7.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, and 2019.

Foreign currency transaction was a gain of $7.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to a loss of $5.8 million for the same period in 2019. The unrealized gain was the result of the strengthening of the U.S. Dollar against the Israel Shekels due to perceived liquidity issues in Israel most likely as a result of the global pandemic outbreak. During the first quarter just ended, we paid $11.6 million in Series A bond principal and $7.3 million in interest payments to our Series A, B, and C bonds denominated in Israel Shekels.

Loss from unconsolidated investments was a net $0.377 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to a net loss of $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The loss from unconsolidated investments during the first quarter just ended was driven primarily from our share in the losses reported by the VAA Joint Venture of $0.376 million.

Gain on land sales was $4.1 for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $2.2 million for the same period in 2019. In the current period we sold approximately 18.7 acres of land for a sales price of $5.7 million which resulted in a gain of $4.1 million. For the same period in 2019, we sold approximately 22.3 acres of land for a sales price of $8.7 million which resulted in a gain of $2.2 million.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.

 
TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
 
For the Three Months Ended March 31,

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Revenues:
Rental and other property revenues (including $221 and $113 for the three months ended 2020 and 2019, respectively, from related parties)

$

11,918

 

$

11,929

 

 
Expenses:
Property operating expenses (including $242 and $257 for the three months ended 2020 and 2019, respectively, from related parties)

 

6,309

 

 

5,997

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

3,394

 

 

3,109

 

General and administrative (including $1,055 and $1,500 for the three months ended 2020 and 2019, respectively, from related parties)

 

2,521

 

 

2,203

 

Franchise taxes and other expenses

 

1,494

 

 

125

 

Net income fee to related party

 

86

 

 

100

 

Advisory fee to related party

 

2,095

 

 

1,648

 

Total operating expenses

 

15,899

 

 

13,182

 

Net operating (loss)

 

(3,981

)

 

(1,253

)

 
Other income (expenses):
Interest income (including $3,839 and $4,285 for the three months ended 2020 and 2019, respectively, from related parties)

 

4,527

 

 

4,558

 

Other income

 

835

 

 

3,892

 

Mortgage and loan interest (including $444 and $490 for the three months ended 2020 and 2019, respectively, from related parties)

 

(7,967

)

 

(7,959

)

Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)

 

7,843

 

 

(5,818

)

Equity loss from VAA

 

(376

)

 

(1,055

)

Losses from other unconsolidated investees

 

(1

)

 

(7

)

Total other income (expenses)

 

4,861

 

 

(6,389

)

Income (loss) before gain on land sales, non-controlling interest, and taxes

 

880

 

 

(7,642

)

Gain on land sales

 

4,138

 

 

2,216

 

Net income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes

 

5,018

 

 

(5,426

)

State income tax expense

 

(247

)

 

-

 

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

 

4,771

 

 

(5,426

)

Net income (loss)

 

4,771

 

 

(5,426

)

Net (income) attributable to non-controlling interest

 

(158

)

 

(183

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc.

 

4,613

 

 

(5,609

)

Net income (loss) applicable to common shares

$

4,613

 

$

(5,609

)

 
(Loss) earnings per share - basic
Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

0.55

 

$

(0.62

)

Net income (loss) applicable to common shares

$

0.53

 

$

(0.64

)

 
(Loss) earnings per share - diluted
Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

0.55

 

$

(0.62

)

Net income (loss) applicable to common shares

$

0.53

 

$

(0.64

)

 
Weighted average common shares used in computing earnings per share

 

8,717,767

 

 

8,717,767

 

Weighted average common shares used in computing diluted earnings per share

 

8,717,767

 

 

8,717,767

 

Amounts attributable to Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc.
Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

4,771

 

$

(5,426

)

Net income (loss) applicable to Transcontinental Realty, Investors, Inc.

$

4,613

 

$

(5,609

)

 
 
TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
(Unaudited) (Audited)
(dollars in thousands, except share and par value amounts)
Assets
Real estate, at cost

$

482,834

 

$

469,997

 

Real estate subject to sales contracts at cost

 

6,887

 

 

7,966

 

Less accumulated depreciation

 

(93,144

)

 

(90,173

)

Total real estate

 

396,577

 

 

387,790

 

 
Notes and interest receivable (including $62,130 in 2020 and $57,260 in 2019 from related parties)

 

126,870

 

 

120,986

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

39,922

 

 

51,179

 

Restricted cash

 

28,158

 

 

32,082

 

Investment in VAA

 

53,508

 

 

59,148

 

Investment in other unconsolidated investees

 

22,631

 

 

22,632

 

Receivable from related parties

 

130,909

 

 

141,541

 

Other assets

 

52,214

 

 

50,560

 

Total assets

$

850,789

 

$

865,918

 

 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Liabilities:
Notes and interest payable

$

252,697

 

$

246,546

 

Bonds and bond interest payable

 

207,832

 

 

229,722

 

Deferred revenue (including $9,468 in 2020 and 2019 to related parties)

 

9,468

 

 

9,468

 

Accounts payable and other liabilities (including $961 in 2020 and $935 in 2019 to related parties)

 

21,954

 

 

26,115

 

Total liabilities

 

491,951

 

 

511,851

 

 
Shareholders’ equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued 8,717,967 shares in 2020 and 2019; outstanding 8,717,767 shares in 2020 and 2019

 

87

 

 

87

 

Treasury stock at cost, 200 shares in 2020 and 2019

 

(2

)

 

(2

)

Paid-in capital

 

257,853

 

 

257,853

 

Retained earnings

 

79,278

 

 

74,665

 

Total Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. shareholders' equity

 

337,216

 

 

332,603

 

Non-controlling interest

 

21,622

 

 

21,464

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

358,838

 

 

354,067

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

850,789

 

$

865,918

 

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY IN
05/14TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS, I : Reports Earnings for Q1 2020
BU
04/27TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS IN : and Abode Properties Refinance Sawgrass C..
BU
04/22TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS : Pillar Income Asset Management, Transcontine..
BU
04/03TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS IN : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
03/30TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/30TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS, I : Reports 2019 Results
BU
03/30TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINA..
AQ
03/23TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS IN : and Abode Properties Refinance Terra Lago..
BU
02/18TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS : TCI Subsidiary, Southern Properties Capital ..
BU
02/05TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS : TCI Subsidiary, Southern Properties Capital,..
BU
More news
Chart TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel J. Moos President & Chief Executive Officer
Henry A. Butler Chairman & Vice President
Ted R. Munselle Independent Director
Robert A. Jakuszewski Independent Director
Raymond D. Roberts Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS, INC.-54.84%145
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-28.92%21 814
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-27.58%21 216
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-25.21%15 097
INVITATION HOMES INC.-19.85%13 034
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC-19.98%12 360
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group