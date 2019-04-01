Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. : Reports Full Year Results for 2018
04/01/2019 | 08:37pm EDT
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE: TCI), a Dallas-based real
estate investment company is reporting its Results of Operations for
2018. In November 2018, the Company created a new subsidiary Victory
Abode Apartments, LLC (“VAA”) and contributed 52 multi-family projects
that it owned and operated to VAA. TCI subsequently sold a 50% interest
to a third party and recorded a $154 million gain.
The Company believes that both the completion of the joint venture
creating Victory Abode Apartments and the issuance of the Series B Bonds
in the Israeli Bond Market has positioned the company along the
strategic lines that it previously indicated. The Company has created a
dynamic platform to continue its expansion in the multifamily sector.
The ongoing plan is to continue to develop and acquire apartments in the
geographic markets where demand exceeds supply.
Beginning November 19, 2018, TCI began reflecting its ownership of VAA
on the Balance Sheet as an investment and its share of the Revenues,
Operating Expenses, Depreciation, Amortization and Interest as “Earning
from VAA”. The comparative financial statements and the information
below reflect approximately 46 weeks of operations for the properties
contributed to VAA in 2018 in their traditional categories as compared
to a full 52 weeks for 2017
For the year ended December 31, 2018, we reported net income applicable
to common shares of $180.1 million or $20.71 per share compared to a net
loss applicable to common shares of $16.7 million or ($1.92) per share
for the year ended December 31, 2017.
Revenues
Rental and other property revenues were $121.0 million for the year
ended December 31, 2018. This represents a decrease of $4.2 million, as
compared to the prior year revenues of $125.2 million. The decrease is
primarily due to the contribution of fifty-two properties to the joint
venture VAA on November 19, 2018.
Expenses
Property operating expenses were $59.4 million for the year ended
December 31, 2018. This represents a decrease of $3.7 million, compared
to the prior year operating expenses of $63.1 million. The decrease is
primarily due to the contribution of fifty-two properties to the joint
venture VAA on November 19, 2018.
Depreciation and amortization expenses were $22.8 million for the year
ended December 31, 2018. This represents a decrease of $2.8 million
compared to prior year depreciation of $25.6 million. The decrease is
primarily due to the contribution of fifty-two properties to the joint
venture VAA on November 19, 2018.
General and administrative expenses were $11.4 million for the year
ended December 31, 2018. This represents an increase of $5.1 million
compared to the prior year expenses of $6.3 million. The increase in
general and administrative expenses was due primarily to an increase in
fees paid associated with finalizing the formation of VAA as well as and
general and professional fees.
Other income (expense)
Interest income was $15.8 million for the year ending December 31, 2018
compared to $13.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2017 for an
increase of $1.9 million. This increase was primarily due to an increase
of $2.7 million in interest on receivable owed from our Advisors, offset
by a decrease of $0.8 in interest on notes receivable from other related
parties.
Mortgage and loan interest expense was $58.9 million for the year ended
December 31, 2018. This represents a decrease of $1.0 million compared
to the prior year expense of $59.9 million. The decrease is primarily
due to the contribution of fifty-two properties to the joint venture VAA
on November 19, 2018.
No gain on sales of income producing properties was recognized during
the year ended December 31, 2018. Gain on sale of income-producing
properties was $9.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2017,
attributable to the recognition of deferred gain.
Gain on land sales was $17.4 million and $4.9 million for the years
ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. The increase of
approximately $12.5 million was primarily due to sales of land at Mercer
Crossing recognized in 2018.
Other income was $28.2 million and $0.6 million for the years ended
December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. The increase of $27.6 million
was primarily due to a $17.6 million gain recognized in September 2018
for deferred income associated with the sale of assets, as well as
income of approximately $7.6 million from insurance proceeds on Mahogany
Run Golf Course.
Gain from the sale of 50% ownership in VAA was $154.1 million for the
year ended December 31, 2018. There was no such gain in prior years.
About Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc.
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate
investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate
located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings,
shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company
invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships
and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information,
visit the Company’s website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.
TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the Years Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2016
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Revenues:
Rental and other property revenues (including $767, $839 and $708
for the years ended 2018, 2017 and 2016, respectively, from related
parties)
$
120,955
$
125,233
$
118,471
Expenses:
Property operating expenses (including $943, $929 and $865 for the
years ended 2018, 2017 and 2016, respectively, from related parties)
59,420
63,056
61,918
Depreciation and amortization
22,761
25,558
23,683
General and administrative (including $4,578, $3,120 and $3,574 for
the years ended 2018, 2017 and 2016, respectively, from related
parties)
11,359
6,269
5,476
Net income fee to related party
631
250
257
Advisory fee to related party
10,663
9,995
9,490
Total operating expenses
104,834
105,128
100,824
Net operating income
16,121
20,105
17,647
Other income (expenses):
Interest income (including $13,132, $11,485 and $13,348 for the
years ended 2018, 2017 and 2016, respectively, from related parties)
15,793
13,862
14,670
Other income
28,150
625
1,816
Mortgage and loan interest (including $423, $1,174 and $568 for the
year ended 2018, 2017 and 2016, respectively, from related parties)
(58,872
)
(59,944
)
(53,088
)
Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)
12,399
(4,536
)
-
Earnings from VAA
44
-
-
Earnings (losses) from other unconsolidated investees
1,085
26
(26
)
Total other expenses
(1,401
)
(49,967
)
(36,628
)
Income (loss) before gain on disposition of 50% interest in VAA,
gain on land sales, non-controlling interest, and taxes
14,720
(29,862
)
(18,981
)
Gain on disposition of 50% interest in VAA
154,126
-
-
Gain on sale of income producing properties
-
9,842
16,207
Gain on land sales
17,404
4,884
3,121
Net income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes
186,250
(15,136
)
347
Income tax expense - current
(1,210
)
(180
)
(24
)
Income tax expense - deferred
(2,000
)
-
-
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
183,040
(15,316
)
323
Discontinued operations:
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
-
-
(2
)
Income tax benefit (expense) from discontinued operations
-
-
1
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
-
-
(1
)
Net income (loss)
183,040
(15,316
)
322
Net (income) attributable to non-controlling interest
(1,590
)
(499
)
(285
)
Net income (loss) attributable to Transcontinental Realty Investors,
Inc.
181,450
(15,815
)
37
Preferred dividend requirement
(900
)
(900
)
(900
)
Net income (loss) applicable to common shares
$
180,550
$
(16,715
)
$
(863
)
Earnings per share - basic
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
20.71
$
(1.92
)
$
(0.10
)
Net income (loss) applicable to common shares
$
20.71
$
(1.92
)
$
(0.10
)
Earnings per share - diluted
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
20.71
$
(1.92
)
$
(0.10
)
Net income (loss) applicable to common shares
$
20.71
$
(1.92
)
$
(0.10
)
Weighted average common shares used in computing earnings per share
8,717,767
8,717,767
8,717,767
Weighted average common shares used in computing diluted earnings
per share
8,717,767
8,717,767
8,717,767
Amounts attributable to Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc.
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
181,450
$
(15,815
)
$
38
Net income from discontinued operations
-
-
(1
)
Net income (loss) applicable to Transcontinental Realty, Investors,
Inc.
$
181,450
$
(15,815
)
$
37
TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31,
2018
2017
(dollars in thousands, except share and par value amounts)
Assets
Real estate, at cost
$
461,718
$
1,112,721
Real estate subject to sales contracts at cost
2,014
45,739
Less accumulated depreciation
(79,228
)
(178,590
)
Total real estate
384,504
979,870
Notes and interest receivable (including $51,945 in 2018 and $45,155
in 2017 from related parties)
83,541
70,166
Cash and cash equivalents
36,358
33,563
Restricted cash
70,207
54,779
Investment in joint venture
68,399
-
Investment in other unconsolidated investees
22,172
2,472
Receivable from related party
133,642
111,665
Other assets
63,557
60,907
Total assets
$
862,380
$
1,313,422
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Liabilities:
Notes and interest payable
$
277,237
$
892,149
Notes related to real estate held for sale
-
376
Notes related to real estate subject to sales contracts
-
1,957
Bonds and bond interest payable
158,574
113,047
Deferred revenue (including $21,034 in 2018 and $40,574 in 2017 to
related parties)
17,522
60,949
Deferred tax liability
2,000
-
Accounts payable and other liabilities (including $3 in 2018 and
$7,236 in 2017 to related parties)
26,646
36,683
Total liabilities
481,979
1,105,161
Shareholders’ equity:
Preferred Stock, Series D: $0.01 par value, authorized 100,000
shares; issued 100,000 shares in 2018 and 2017; outstanding 0 shares
in 2018 and 100,000 shares in 2017 (liquidation preference $100 per
share)
-
1
Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued
8,717,967 shares in 2018 and 2017; outstanding 8,717,767 shares in
2018 and 2017
87
87
Treasury stock at cost, 200 shares in 2018 and 2017
(2
)
(2
)
Paid-in capital
258,050
268,949
Retained earnings (deficit)
101,585
(79,865
)
Total Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. shareholders' equity