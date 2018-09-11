Transcontinental Realty Investors : and Southern Properties Capital Announce Progress on Farmers Branch Development, Mercer Crossing

Southern
Properties Capital, a subsidiary of Transcontinental Realty Investors
Inc., (NYSE: TCI) a Dallas based real estate investment company, is
pleased to announce that the Mercer Crossing development continues to
expand. TCI and its subsidiaries hold an investment directly associated
with the sale and development of Mercer
Crossing.
Mercer Crossing development in Dallas, Texas (Graphic: Business Wire)
To date there have been closings on 147 lots, which represents 100% of
developed lots in 2017. Mercer’s first residents are already enjoying
their new master-planned homes. Beazer Homes’ 81 unit 55+ Active Adult
condos, Gatherings
at Mercer Crossing, will be complete by the end of the year. In
addition, a 280 unit apartment project started construction with leasing
to commence in 2019. There are a total of 800 mulit-family units
currently under construction with 900 units to follow. There are 68
single family homes currently under construction.
“In 2018 we saw contracts for the sale of 1,560 lots, further
exemplifying Dallas’ robust market and resulting in several millions of
dollars in overall sales,” commented Daniel J. Moos, CEO and President.
Constructed by six builders—M/I Homes, First Texas Homes, Beazer Homes,
Megatel Homes, Oakdale Homes and Siena Homes—the Mercer Crossing
mixed-use project broke ground last year. Centurion American, in
partnership with the City of Farmers Branch, is spearheading the
development. Mercer Crossing will feature 93 acres of urban commerce and
174 acres of residential single-family homes.
Located near the junction between interstates 635 and 35E, the
development will feature retail, restaurant, hotel, corporate office
space and multifamily residential. The Omni Hotel is adjacent to
Lakeside Lofts, with nearby Holiday Inn Express and Candlewood Suites
opening soon. In addition, a Hampton Inn is currently under construction
and future development will include a La Quinta Inn & Suites and Hyatt
hotel.
Southern
Properties Capital recently broke ground on Lakeside Lofts a
picturesquely situated, lakefront property. Consisting of 498 units, the
Class A property offers resort style pools, upscale clubhouse and
fitness center, theater, two 6 level parking garages, bocce ball court,
fire pit, hiking & biking trail, and easy access to several of Dallas’s
major freeways and toll roads. Residents will find ten 1 & 2 bedroom
floorplans to choose from, featuring shaker style cabinets, 2 inch faux
wood blinds, granite counter tops, in unit washer and dryer, and
stainless steel appliances. Units also offer vinyl plank wood flooring
in all kitchen, bath and laundry areas, and vinyl plank wood flooring
throughout in all first floor units.
Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. is building The Dominion at
Mercer Crossing apartments with spacious studios and 1, 2, and 3 bedroom
units. Each apartment boasts a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops,
energy star appliances, designer lighting and plumbing fixtures, wood
plank flooring and an in-home washer and dryer. Select apartment homes
offer residents a private yard. The property’s note-worthy amenities
include a resort style pool with tanning ledges and cozy cabanas, fully
equipped fitness center, parking garage, elevators, and walking trail.
Transcontinental Realty Investors maintains a strong emphasis on
creating greater shareholder value through acquisition, financing,
operation, development, and sale of real estate across every geographic
region in the United States. A New York Stock Exchange company,
Transcontinental is traded under the symbol "TCI". Transcontinental
produces revenue through the ownership and professional management of
income producing apartments and office buildings that are "undervalued"
or "underperforming" at the time of acquisition. Value is added under
Transcontinental ownership, and the properties are repositioned into
higher classifications through physical improvements and improved
management. Transcontinental has dramatically expanded its development
capabilities associated with luxury apartment homes through its wholly
owned subsidiary Abode Properties, principally on land it owns or
acquires.
Southern Properties Capital operates primarily in Texas and specializes
in Class A multifamily assets in emerging markets throughout the
Southern United States, corresponding with both sustainable and viable
economic growth activity. The issuing entity is backed by over 3,000
multi-family units (out of a total of approximately 8,000 owned and
operated by TCI), as well as over 1.5 million square feet office
buildings in Texas. The company has already used funds to acquire
additional multi-family assets within its strategic footprint, and
expects significant expansion by continuing to utilize the Israeli bond
platform.
Abode Properties is a subsidiary of Transcontinental Realty Investors
Inc., (NYSE: TCI), a Dallas-based real estate investment company.
Abode’s investment and strategic focus is to acquire, develop, and
operate a portfolio of desirable multifamily residential properties,
while capitalizing on our ability to obtain long term and static debt
structures. The portfolio stands to benefit from historically
established, proven, and successful operational practices, seasoned
on-site management, and an experienced leadership team with forward
thinking capabilities in order to realize maximum cash flows and
consistent returns, while maintaining unequaled resident and customer
service. We are disciplined and prudent allocators of capital and we
will continue growing our geographically diverse portfolio from the
Southwest to the Southeast. These markets are geographically located in
areas of the country that correspond with both sustainable and viable
economic growth activity.
