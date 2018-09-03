Log in
TRANSCOSMOS INC
Transcosmos : “Gotcha!mall” makes inroads into South East Asia. Launches its services in Thailand

09/03/2018

Grand Design Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Kazuya Ogawa), transcosmos inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President and COO: Masataka Okuda), and transcosmos（Thailand) Co., Ltd.（Headquarters: Bangkok, Thailand; Managing Director: Kiyonori Takechi）are delighted to announce that 'Gotcha!mall', a platform that connects consumers with stores and brands developed and operated by Grand Design, has launched its operations in Thailand as the first step towards expansion into the South Asian market.

The companies formed partnerships with Thailand's influential conglomerates and successfully made a total of over 1,500 stores join Thailand's 'Gotcha!mall' that include convenience stores 'FamilyMart' and 'Lawson' and supermarket 'TOPS'. The companies plan to expand the network in Thailand and will drive 'Gotcha!mall' business across Asia following Japan and Taiwan.

Satisfying the needs of Thailand's local consumers whilst leveraging service operations know-how and marketing technology the companies have built in Japan, Grand Design, transcosmos, and transcosmos (Thailand) will offer Gotcha!mall which is localized specifically for Thailand, a country which the companies have positioned as a core of the ASEAN market.

Initially, 'Gotcha!mall' will launch with a total of over 1,500 stores that include over 1,000 'FamilyMart' stores operated by Thailand's largest retail conglomerate 'Central Group', the leading supermarket chain 'TOPS', 'Lawson' operated by Thailand's top consumer goods conglomerate 'Saha Group', '24-Shopping' operated by 'CP Group', Thailand's giant food conglomerate which has now diversified its business into financial and insurance industries, 'Tokyu Department Store', restaurants, cafes, fitness gyms, and more.

Running collaborative marketing promotions with Thailand's leading conglomerates, 'Gotcha!mall' for Thailand aims to win 3 million users by the end of March 2020. 'Gotcha!mall' for Thailand will support ever-growing inbound shopping demands for Japan as well as connecting and attracting Asian users to stores across the borders.

About 'Gotcha!mall'

'Gotcha!mall' is a smartphone-based platform which connects consumers with stores and brands, developed and operated by Grand Design (business model patent). After getting free 'Gotcha!Coin', users can play the virtual capsule toy machines of popular stores and famous brands with the coins. With the power of its proprietary algorithms which uses artificial intelligence, Gotcha!mall offers personalized coupons (incentive) that best suit each individual consumer.

Visit 'Gotcha!mall' here: https://jp.gotchamall.com/

*Company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

Headquarters:Sumitomo Fudosan Roppongi-dori Bldg. 6F 7-18-18 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo, JapanFounded:November 2014Business:Innovation business by technologyRepresentative:CEO Kazuya Ogawa

transcosmos inc.

Headquarters:3-25-18, Shibuya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, JapanFounded:June 1985Business:Global business outsourcing servicesRepresentative:President and COO: Masataka Okuda

transcosmos Inc. published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 02:41:05 UTC
EPS Revisions
