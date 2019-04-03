Log in
transcosmos : opened the second contact center in Busan, Republic of Korea

04/03/2019

transcosmos Korea, Inc.(Headquarter: Seoul, Republic of Korea; President and COO: Kwon Sang-chuel; transcosmos Korea), a business process outsourcing provider in the Republic of Korea and a subsidiary of transcosmos inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President and COO: Masataka Okuda), opened a new contact center, 'Busan Center No. 2' in Busan, Republic of Korea, on October 15, 2018.

'Busan Center No.2' Overview

Location:Bujeon-dong, Busan, Republic of KoreaNumber of workstations:160Service:Contact center servicesFacility:Operations room, break room, cafeteria, etc.

Located in a major commercial district in Busan, 'Busan Center No.2' enables transcosmos Korea to capture and adopt diverse information and cutting-edge technology ahead of others. As the center sits in a transport hub, the new center gives a great access for commuting, offering a promising opportunity to create jobs for many. The facility is designed to offer a comfortable workspace for employees to concentrate whilst creating a café-like break room with a sofa to let employees refresh in a stylish space.

transcosmos Korea opened this new center in Busan with the aim to further expand its service center network across the country. 'Busan Center No.2' is the 14th center in the Republic of Korea. transcosmos Korea will continue to increase service bases and widen its service coverage in order to satisfy clients' various requests whilst contributing to the revitalization of local communities through the creation of jobs across the Republic of Korea.

'Busan Center No.1' Overview
'Busan Center No.1' was opened in April 2003, in Beoil-dong, Busan. In September 2014, the center relocated to Jungang-daero, Busan. Since its opening, the center continues to contribute to the community revitalization in Busan.

Related Services

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.
*Other company names and product or services names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos Korea

transcosmos Korea, a subsidiary of transcosmos inc.,offers extensive professional business process outsourcing (BPO) services that include contact center services, chat services, field services, direct mail (DM) services, direct sales (DS) services, website integration (WI) services, and internet promotion services (IPS) for businesses in the South Korean market.

Established:May, 2001Number of bases:14Number of employees:7,800 (approximate)URL:https://www.trans-cosmos.co.kr/

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior 'people' with up-to-date 'technology' to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 171 locations across 31 countries with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services in 49 countries around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the 'Global Digital Transformation Partner' of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment.

Disclaimer

transcosmos Inc. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 03:06:01 UTC
