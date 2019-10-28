Log in
TransDigm : Fourth Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, November 19, 2019

0
10/28/2019

CLEVELAND, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) today said it will report fiscal 2019 fourth quarter earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

A conference call will follow at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time. To join the call, dial (866) 221-1741 and enter the passcode 3056534. International callers should dial (270) 215-9922 and use the same passcode. A live audio webcast can be accessed online at http://www.transdigm.com.

The webcast will be archived on the website and available for replay later that day.  A telephone replay will be available for one week by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering the pass code 3056534. International callers should dial (404) 537-3406 and use the same passcode.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading global designer, producer and supplier of highly engineered aircraft components for use on nearly all commercial and military aircraft in service today. Major product offerings, substantially all of which are ultimately provided to end-users in the aerospace industry, include mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, NiCad batteries and chargers, engineered latching and locking devices, rods and locking devices, engineered connectors and elastomers, databus and power controls, cockpit security components and systems, specialized cockpit displays, aircraft audio systems, specialized lavatory components, seatbelts and safety restraints, engineered interior surfaces and related components, lighting and control technology, military personnel parachutes, high performance hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading, handling and delivery systems.

Contact: 

Investor Relations


(216) 706-2945


ir@transdigm.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transdigm-fourth-quarter-earnings-report-and-conference-call-set-for-tuesday-november-19-2019-300946570.html

SOURCE TransDigm Group Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2019
