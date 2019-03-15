Transense Technologies : Notice of GM and Posting of Circular

Transense Technologies plc

('Transense', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Posting of Circular and

Notice of General Meeting

Transense Technologies plc, the provider of sensor systems for the industrial, mining and transportation markets, announces that further to its announcement of the Placing on 13 March 2019 (the 'Placing Announcement'), a shareholder circular, including the notice of General Meeting, and a form of proxy are today being posted to shareholders. The shareholder circular and notice of General Meeting will be made available on the Company's website www.transense.co.uk

The General Meeting will be held on 1 April 2019 at 2.00 p.m. at the offices of finnCap, 60 New Broad Street, London EC2M 1JJ.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as the definitions in the Placing Announcement.

For further information please visit www.transense.co.uk or contact:

Transense Technologies plc Graham Storey, Chief Executive Tel: +44 (0) 1869 238380 finnCap Ed Frisby, Giles Rolls, Kate Bannatyne (Corporate Finance) Tim Redfern, Manasa Patil (ECM) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7220 0500 IFC Advisory Tim Metcalfe, Graham Herring, Heather Armstrong Tel: +44 (0) 20 3934 6630

About Transense Technologies

Based in Oxfordshire, UK, Transense has developed patent-protected sensor systems and supporting technology for use in a variety of diverse high growth markets. The Directors believe that Transense's Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW), wireless, battery-less, sensor systems offer advantages over legacy wireless sensor systems. Transense is targeting the transport and mining industries, and the global torque, temperature and pressure sensing markets, via its trading divisions, Translogik and SAWSense.

Transense's shares are admitted to trading on AIM (AIM: TRT).

