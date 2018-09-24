TransEnterix : Acquires Assets, Intellectual Property and Retains R&D Team from MST Medical Surgery Technologies

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE American: TRXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between surgeons and patients to improve minimally invasive surgery, today announced that it has acquired substantially all of the assets of MST Medical Surgery Technologies Ltd. (“MST”), an Israel medical technology company, in a cash and stock transaction with a total consideration, further described below. MST is a leader in the field of surgical technology, having developed a software-based image analytics platform powered by advanced visualization, scene recognition, artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics.

“Adding innovative, novel technological capabilities to Senhance is a critical part of our long-term strategy as we work towards digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient,” said Todd M. Pope, President and CEO of TransEnterix. “The addition of the MST technology to our Senhance platform will increase the effectiveness of surgeons, making procedures quicker and less error-prone, leading to better outcomes for the patient.”

“We are very excited to be partnering with TransEnterix, one of the leaders in surgical robotics who is pioneering the industry with their Senhance platform,” said Motti Frimer, CEO of MST. “The Senhance is a fantastic product with incredible potential, and we have a shared vision with TransEnterix of providing digital laparoscopy to better equip surgeons with innovative technologies that enhance their abilities, providing better quality, more consistent outcomes.”

Strategic Rationale

The addition of MST's technology, IP portfolio, and R&D team supports and accelerates TransEnterix's vision to leverage its Senhance Surgical System to deliver digital laparoscopy, thereby increasing control in the surgical environment and reducing surgical variability.

Innovative Surgical Technology Portfolio: MST’s technology and software engine will help accelerate Senhance platform innovation to meaningfully advance the benefits of digital laparoscopy to patients, surgeons and operating rooms globally. Key components of MST’s technology include advanced visualization, scene recognition, artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics.

Established R&D Center: Provides immediate access to an established R&D center in Israel, with a core team of experienced engineers. In addition, the R&D center allows the Company to tap into talent from one of the world's top technology hubs.

Transaction Structure

TransEnterix acquired from MST substantially all of its assets, which includes technology and intellectual property, and will transfer MST’s Israeli-based R&D team to a newly formed subsidiary, TransEnterix Israel, Ltd.

The transaction will be financed with a combination of cash and stock, delivered in two separate tranches. At the closing of the transaction, MST will receive approximately $5.8 million in cash and 3,150,000 shares of TransEnterix common stock. The second tranche of $6.6 million, payable in cash or stock, is to be paid within one year of closing. The timing and form of payment of the second tranche is at TransEnterix’s sole discretion.

Conference Call

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix is a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery by addressing the clinical and economic challenges associated with current laparoscopic and robotic options in today's value-based healthcare environment. The Company is focused on the commercialization of the Senhance™ Surgical System, which digitizes laparoscopic minimally invasive surgery. The system allows for robotic precision, haptic feedback, surgeon camera control via eye sensing and improved ergonomics while offering responsible economics. The Senhance Surgical System is available for sale in the US, the EU and select other countries. For more information, visit www.transenterix.com.

Forward Looking Statements

