TransEnterix : Acquires Assets, Intellectual Property and Retains R&D Team from MST Medical Surgery Technologies

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE American: TRXC), a medical device company that
is digitizing the interface between surgeons and patients to improve
minimally invasive surgery, today announced that it has acquired
substantially all of the assets of MST Medical Surgery Technologies Ltd.
(“MST”), an Israel medical technology company, in a cash and stock
transaction with a total consideration, further described below. MST is
a leader in the field of surgical technology, having developed a
software-based image analytics platform powered by advanced
visualization, scene recognition, artificial intelligence, machine
learning and data analytics.
“Adding innovative, novel technological capabilities to Senhance is a
critical part of our long-term strategy as we work towards digitizing
the interface between the surgeon and the patient,” said Todd M. Pope,
President and CEO of TransEnterix. “The addition of the MST technology
to our Senhance platform will increase the effectiveness of surgeons,
making procedures quicker and less error-prone, leading to better
outcomes for the patient.”
“We are very excited to be partnering with TransEnterix, one of the
leaders in surgical robotics who is pioneering the industry with their
Senhance platform,” said Motti Frimer, CEO of MST. “The Senhance is a
fantastic product with incredible potential, and we have a shared vision
with TransEnterix of providing digital laparoscopy to better equip
surgeons with innovative technologies that enhance their abilities,
providing better quality, more consistent outcomes.”
Strategic Rationale
The addition of MST's technology, IP portfolio, and R&D team supports
and accelerates TransEnterix's vision to leverage its Senhance Surgical
System to deliver digital laparoscopy, thereby increasing control in the
surgical environment and reducing surgical variability.
-
Innovative Surgical Technology Portfolio: MST’s technology and
software engine will help accelerate Senhance platform innovation to
meaningfully advance the benefits of digital laparoscopy to patients,
surgeons and operating rooms globally. Key components of MST’s
technology include advanced visualization, scene recognition,
artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics.
-
Established R&D Center: Provides immediate access to an
established R&D center in Israel, with a core team of experienced
engineers. In addition, the R&D center allows the Company to tap into
talent from one of the world’s top technology hubs.
Transaction Structure
TransEnterix acquired from MST substantially all of its assets, which
includes technology and intellectual property, and will transfer MST’s
Israeli-based R&D team to a newly formed subsidiary, TransEnterix
Israel, Ltd.
The transaction will be financed with a combination of cash and stock,
delivered in two separate tranches. At the closing of the transaction,
MST will receive approximately $5.8 million in cash and 3,150,000 shares
of TransEnterix common stock. The second tranche of $6.6 million,
payable in cash or stock, is to be paid within one year of closing. The
timing and form of payment of the second tranche is at TransEnterix’s
sole discretion.
About TransEnterix
TransEnterix is a medical device company that is digitizing the
interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally
invasive surgery by addressing the clinical and economic challenges
associated with current laparoscopic and robotic options in today's
value-based healthcare environment. The Company is focused on the
commercialization of the Senhance™ Surgical System, which digitizes
laparoscopic minimally invasive surgery. The system allows for robotic
precision, haptic feedback, surgeon camera control via eye sensing and
improved ergonomics while offering responsible economics. The Senhance
Surgical System is available for sale in the US, the EU and select other
countries. For more information, visit www.transenterix.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes statements relating to the acquisition of
the assets and R&D team of MST and the anticipated uses of such assets
by TransEnterix in the future, including related to the Senhance
Surgical System. These statements and other statements regarding our
future plans and goals constitute "forward looking statements" within
the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are intended to qualify for
the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and
uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our
control and which may cause results to differ materially from
expectations and include whether the reported transaction with MST is
successfully consummated, our ability to use the acquired assets as
intended, and our commercial success related to such assets. For
a discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with
TransEnterix's business, please review our filings with the Securities
and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K
filed on March 8, 2018 and our other filings we make with the SEC. You
are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking
statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this
press release and speak only as of the origination date of this press
release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
