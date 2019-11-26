Log in
TRANSENTERIX INC

TRANSENTERIX INC

(TRXC)
TransEnterix, Inc. : to Host Surgeon Panel Discussion and Senhance Technology Demonstration Event on Friday, December 6, 2019

11/26/2019 | 06:56am EST

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE American: TRXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery, today announced it will host a surgeon panel discussion and Senhance technology demonstration via live webcast on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 11:00am to 12:00pm ET.

The event will feature presentations from three U.S.-based surgeons who are experienced Senhance users, followed by a moderated panel discussion. As part of the panel discussion, the Company and the surgeons will answer questions from investors. If you are interested in submitting a question for consideration during the event, please send your question, in writing, to invest@transenterix.com no later than 5:00pm ET on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

Event Logistics

The Company will host its Surgeon Panel and Senhance Technology Demonstration Event on Friday, December 6, 2019. Please note that this event is webcast only, there will be no live audience. To access the live video webcast or archived recording, use the following link http://ir.transenterix.com/events.cfm. The replay will be available on the Company's website.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix is a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery by addressing the clinical and economic challenges associated with current laparoscopic and robotic options in today's value-based healthcare environment. The Company is focused on the commercialization of the Senhance® Surgical System, which digitizes laparoscopic minimally invasive surgery. The system allows for robotic precision, haptic feedback, surgeon camera control via eye sensing and improved ergonomics while offering responsible economics. The Senhance Surgical System is available for sale in the US, the EU, and select other countries. For more information, visit www.transenterix.com.


© Business Wire 2019
