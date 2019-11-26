TransEnterix, Inc. : to Host Surgeon Panel Discussion and Senhance Technology Demonstration Event on Friday, December 6, 2019

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE American: TRXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery, today announced it will host a surgeon panel discussion and Senhance technology demonstration via live webcast on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 11:00am to 12:00pm ET.

The event will feature presentations from three U.S.-based surgeons who are experienced Senhance users, followed by a moderated panel discussion. As part of the panel discussion, the Company and the surgeons will answer questions from investors. If you are interested in submitting a question for consideration during the event, please send your question, in writing, to invest@transenterix.com no later than 5:00pm ET on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

Event Logistics

The Company will host its Surgeon Panel and Senhance Technology Demonstration Event on Friday, December 6, 2019. Please note that this event is webcast only, there will be no live audience. To access the live video webcast or archived recording, use the following link http://ir.transenterix.com/events.cfm. The replay will be available on the Company's website.

