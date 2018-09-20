TransEnterix : to Participate in Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE American:TRXC) announced today that
TransEnterix will participate in two upcoming healthcare conferences:
-
Todd M. Pope, President and Chief Executive Officer will present at
the 2018 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference at The Intercontinental
New York Barclay Hotel, New York. The presentation is scheduled to
take place at 5:15 PM Eastern, October 1, 2018
A live audio webcast of the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
presentation will be available online at the investor relations page of
the Company’s website at http://ir.transenterix.com/events.cfm.
A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for
approximately 90 days.
-
Joseph P. Slattery, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial
Officer will present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare
Conference at The Sofitel New York Hotel in New York, New York. The
presentation is scheduled to take place at 9:00 AM Eastern, October 2,
2018.
About TransEnterix
TransEnterix is a medical device company that is digitizing the
interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally
invasive surgery by addressing the clinical and economic challenges
associated with current laparoscopic and robotic options in today's
value-based healthcare environment. The Company is focused on the
commercialization of the Senhance™ Surgical System, which digitizes
laparoscopic minimally invasive surgery. The system allows for robotic
precision, haptic feedback, surgeon camera control via eye sensing and
improved ergonomics while offering responsible economics. The Senhance
Surgical System is available for sale in the US, the EU and select other
countries. For more information, visit www.transenterix.com.
