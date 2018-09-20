TransEnterix : to Participate in Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE American:TRXC) announced today that TransEnterix will participate in two upcoming healthcare conferences:

Todd M. Pope, President and Chief Executive Officer will present at the 2018 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference at The Intercontinental New York Barclay Hotel, New York. The presentation is scheduled to take place at 5:15 PM Eastern, October 1, 2018

A live audio webcast of the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference presentation will be available online at the investor relations page of the Company’s website at http://ir.transenterix.com/events.cfm. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

Joseph P. Slattery, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference at The Sofitel New York Hotel in New York, New York. The presentation is scheduled to take place at 9:00 AM Eastern, October 2, 2018.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix is a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery by addressing the clinical and economic challenges associated with current laparoscopic and robotic options in today's value-based healthcare environment. The Company is focused on the commercialization of the Senhance™ Surgical System, which digitizes laparoscopic minimally invasive surgery. The system allows for robotic precision, haptic feedback, surgeon camera control via eye sensing and improved ergonomics while offering responsible economics. The Senhance Surgical System is available for sale in the US, the EU and select other countries. For more information, visit www.transenterix.com.

