TRANSENTERIX INC

(TRXC)
TransEnterix : to Present at the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference

06/06/2019 | 06:56am EDT

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE American:TRXC) announced today that Joseph P. Slattery, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Raymond James Life Sciences and Medtech Conference at The Lotte New York Palace in New York City. The presentation is scheduled to take place at 9:10 AM Eastern, Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix is a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery by addressing the clinical and economic challenges associated with current laparoscopic and robotic options in today's value-based healthcare environment. The Company is focused on the commercialization of the Senhance Surgical System, which digitizes laparoscopic minimally invasive surgery. The system allows for robotic precision, haptic feedback, surgeon camera control via eye sensing and improved ergonomics while offering responsible economics. The Senhance Surgical System is available for sale in the US, the EU, Japan and select other countries. For more information, visit www.transenterix.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 28,2 M
EBIT 2019 -73,7 M
Net income 2019 -75,1 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 10,1x
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,64x
Capitalization 285 M
Managers
NameTitle
Todd M. Pope President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Arthur LaViolette Chairman
Anthony Fernando Chief Operating Officer
Joseph P. Slattery CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Jane H. Hsiao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSENTERIX INC-42.04%276
MEDTRONIC PLC3.79%125 127
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.16.97%37 732
HOYA CORPORATION19.14%26 026
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS14.29%23 408
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY44.47%22 667
