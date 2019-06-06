TransEnterix : to Present at the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE American:TRXC) announced today that Joseph P.
Slattery, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will
present at the Raymond James Life Sciences and Medtech Conference at The
Lotte New York Palace in New York City. The presentation is scheduled to
take place at 9:10 AM Eastern, Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
About TransEnterix
TransEnterix is a medical device company that is digitizing the
interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally
invasive surgery by addressing the clinical and economic challenges
associated with current laparoscopic and robotic options in today's
value-based healthcare environment. The Company is focused on the
commercialization of the Senhance Surgical System, which digitizes
laparoscopic minimally invasive surgery. The system allows for robotic
precision, haptic feedback, surgeon camera control via eye sensing and
improved ergonomics while offering responsible economics. The Senhance
Surgical System is available for sale in the US, the EU, Japan and
select other countries. For more information, visit www.transenterix.com.
