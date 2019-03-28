TransEnterix : to Showcase Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System at Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons 2019 Annual Meeting

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE American: TRXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between surgeons and patients to improve minimally invasive surgery (MIS), today announced it will host several events highlighting digital laparoscopy with the Senhance™ Surgical System–the first new abdominal robotic surgery platform to receive FDA clearance since 2000–at the 2019 Annual Meeting of the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) April 3 – 6, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. Attendance at SAGES is expected to include more than 2,500 general, colon and rectal, endoscopic, pediatric, bariatric and military surgeons as well as allied health professionals from across the U.S. and around the globe.

SAGES attendees are invited to the following events to learn how digital laparoscopy with the Senhance System is ushering in a new era in MIS through meaningful technology designed to compete in today’s value-based healthcare landscape:

In-Booth Presentations: TransEnterix Booth #621

Digital Laparoscopy Clinical Case Review: U.S. Experience with the Senhance Surgical System

Robert T. Marema, MD, FACS, Flagler Hospital, St. Augustine, FL

Thursday, April 4 – 10:15 am ET

Thursday, April 4 – 3:00 pm ET

Friday, April 5 – 10:15 am ET

Symposium – Global Experience and Advancements with the Senhance Surgical System and Digital Laparoscopy: Room 338

A global panel discussion of clinical experience with the Senhance Surgical System:

Robert T. Marema, MD, FACS, Flagler Hospital, St. Augustine, FL

Amit Trivedi, MD, Pascack Valley Medical Center, Westwood, NJ

Dietmar Stephan, MD, St. Marien Hospital, Siegen, Germany

Thursday, April 4 – 6 pm to 8 pm ET

Poster Presentations:

First Experience Using Senhance Ultrasonic System in General Surgery

Nissen Fundoplication is Technically Feasible with the Senhance Surgical System

Wednesday, April 3 – Saturday, April 6

Senhance System Demonstrations: TransEnterix Booth #621

See the latest digital laparoscopic technology: The Senhance™ Ultrasonic System with Advanced Energy and Senhance Microlaparoscopy 3 mm Instruments.

Stop by the TransEnterix booth or sign up in advance for a demonstration at TransEnterix.com/events.

About the Senhance Surgical System

TransEnterix is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to improve MIS by addressing the clinical and economic challenges associated with current laparoscopic and robotic options in today’s value-based healthcare landscape.

The Senhance System is the first new abdominal robotic surgery platform to receive FDA clearance since 2000. It is the first and only digital laparoscopic surgical platform designed to maintain laparoscopic MIS standards while providing digital benefits such as haptic feedback, robotic precision, comfortable ergonomics, advanced instrumentation including, 3 mm microlaparoscopic instruments, eye sensing camera control and reusable standard instruments to help maintain per-procedure costs similar to traditional laparoscopy.

In the U.S. the Senhance System is cleared for laparoscopic colorectal, gynecological, inguinal hernia and cholecystectomy (gallbladder removal) surgery. The System also has a CE Mark–accepted in over 30 countries–for general, urology, thoracic and gynecology surgery.

SAGES attendees are encouraged to learn more by visiting TransEnterix’s booth #621.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix is a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery by addressing the clinical and economic challenges associated with current laparoscopic and robotic options in today’s value-based healthcare environment. The Company is focused on the commercialization of the Senhance Surgical System, which digitizes laparoscopic minimally invasive surgery. The system allows for robotic precision, haptic feedback, surgeon camera control via eye sensing and improved ergonomics while offering responsible economics. The Senhance Surgical System is available for sale in the U.S., the EU and select other countries. For more information, visit www.transenterix.com.

