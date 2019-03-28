Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Transenterix Inc    TRXC

TRANSENTERIX INC

(TRXC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

TransEnterix : to Showcase Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System at Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons 2019 Annual Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 06:56am EDT

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE American: TRXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between surgeons and patients to improve minimally invasive surgery (MIS), today announced it will host several events highlighting digital laparoscopy with the Senhance™ Surgical System–the first new abdominal robotic surgery platform to receive FDA clearance since 2000–at the 2019 Annual Meeting of the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) April 3 – 6, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. Attendance at SAGES is expected to include more than 2,500 general, colon and rectal, endoscopic, pediatric, bariatric and military surgeons as well as allied health professionals from across the U.S. and around the globe.

SAGES attendees are invited to the following events to learn how digital laparoscopy with the Senhance System is ushering in a new era in MIS through meaningful technology designed to compete in today’s value-based healthcare landscape:

In-Booth Presentations: TransEnterix Booth #621
Digital Laparoscopy Clinical Case Review: U.S. Experience with the Senhance Surgical System
Robert T. Marema, MD, FACS, Flagler Hospital, St. Augustine, FL

  • Thursday, April 4 – 10:15 am ET
  • Thursday, April 4 – 3:00 pm ET
  • Friday, April 5 – 10:15 am ET

Symposium – Global Experience and Advancements with the Senhance Surgical System and Digital Laparoscopy: Room 338
A global panel discussion of clinical experience with the Senhance Surgical System:
Robert T. Marema, MD, FACS, Flagler Hospital, St. Augustine, FL
Amit Trivedi, MD, Pascack Valley Medical Center, Westwood, NJ
Dietmar Stephan, MD, St. Marien Hospital, Siegen, Germany

  • Thursday, April 4 – 6 pm to 8 pm ET

Poster Presentations:
First Experience Using Senhance Ultrasonic System in General Surgery
Nissen Fundoplication is Technically Feasible with the Senhance Surgical System

  • Wednesday, April 3 – Saturday, April 6

Senhance System Demonstrations: TransEnterix Booth #621
See the latest digital laparoscopic technology: The Senhance™ Ultrasonic System with Advanced Energy and Senhance Microlaparoscopy 3 mm Instruments.
Stop by the TransEnterix booth or sign up in advance for a demonstration at TransEnterix.com/events.

About the Senhance Surgical System
TransEnterix is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to improve MIS by addressing the clinical and economic challenges associated with current laparoscopic and robotic options in today’s value-based healthcare landscape.

The Senhance System is the first new abdominal robotic surgery platform to receive FDA clearance since 2000. It is the first and only digital laparoscopic surgical platform designed to maintain laparoscopic MIS standards while providing digital benefits such as haptic feedback, robotic precision, comfortable ergonomics, advanced instrumentation including, 3 mm microlaparoscopic instruments, eye sensing camera control and reusable standard instruments to help maintain per-procedure costs similar to traditional laparoscopy.

In the U.S. the Senhance System is cleared for laparoscopic colorectal, gynecological, inguinal hernia and cholecystectomy (gallbladder removal) surgery. The System also has a CE Mark–accepted in over 30 countries–for general, urology, thoracic and gynecology surgery.

SAGES attendees are encouraged to learn more by visiting TransEnterix’s booth #621.

About TransEnterix
TransEnterix is a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery by addressing the clinical and economic challenges associated with current laparoscopic and robotic options in today’s value-based healthcare environment. The Company is focused on the commercialization of the Senhance Surgical System, which digitizes laparoscopic minimally invasive surgery. The system allows for robotic precision, haptic feedback, surgeon camera control via eye sensing and improved ergonomics while offering responsible economics. The Senhance Surgical System is available for sale in the U.S., the EU and select other countries. For more information, visit www.transenterix.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRANSENTERIX INC
06:56aTRANSENTERIX : to Showcase Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System..
BU
02/27TRANSENTERIX INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
02/27TRANSENTERIX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
02/26TRANSENTERIX, INC. : Reports Operating and Financial Results for the Fourth Quar..
BU
02/12TRANSENTERIX : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial and Opera..
BU
01/15TRANSENTERIX : Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for Senhance Ultrasonic System
BU
01/07TRANSENTERIX : Provides Corporate Update
BU
2018TRANSENTERIX INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statem..
AQ
2018TRANSENTERIX : Named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500
BU
2018TRANSENTERIX INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 35,2 M
EBIT 2019 -70,7 M
Net income 2019 -61,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 13,1x
Capi. / Sales 2020 8,06x
Capitalization 462 M
Chart TRANSENTERIX INC
Duration : Period :
Transenterix Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,25 $
Spread / Average Target 100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Todd M. Pope President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Arthur LaViolette Chairman
Anthony Fernando Chief Operating Officer
Joseph P. Slattery CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Jane H. Hsiao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSENTERIX INC-5.75%462
MEDTRONIC PLC-0.77%122 139
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.20.16%40 388
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS22.34%25 947
HOYA CORPORATION14.91%25 463
TERUMO CORP-43.07%23 844
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.