TransEnterix : to Showcase Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System at Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons 2019 Annual Meeting

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE American: TRXC), a medical device company that
is digitizing the interface between surgeons and patients to improve
minimally invasive surgery (MIS), today announced it will host several
events highlighting digital laparoscopy with the Senhance™ Surgical
System–the first new abdominal robotic surgery platform to receive FDA
clearance since 2000–at the 2019 Annual Meeting of the Society of
American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) April 3 – 6,
2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. Attendance at SAGES is expected to include
more than 2,500 general, colon and rectal, endoscopic, pediatric,
bariatric and military surgeons as well as allied health professionals
from across the U.S. and around the globe.
SAGES attendees are invited to the following events to learn how digital
laparoscopy with the Senhance System is ushering in a new era in MIS
through meaningful technology designed to compete in today’s value-based
healthcare landscape:
In-Booth Presentations: TransEnterix Booth #621
Digital
Laparoscopy Clinical Case Review: U.S. Experience with the Senhance
Surgical System
Robert T. Marema, MD, FACS, Flagler Hospital,
St. Augustine, FL
-
Thursday, April 4 – 10:15 am ET
-
Thursday, April 4 – 3:00 pm ET
-
Friday, April 5 – 10:15 am ET
Symposium – Global Experience and Advancements with the Senhance
Surgical System and Digital Laparoscopy: Room 338
A global
panel discussion of clinical experience with the Senhance Surgical
System:
Robert T. Marema, MD, FACS, Flagler Hospital, St.
Augustine, FL
Amit Trivedi, MD, Pascack Valley Medical Center,
Westwood, NJ
Dietmar Stephan, MD, St. Marien Hospital, Siegen,
Germany
-
Thursday, April 4 – 6 pm to 8 pm ET
Poster Presentations:
First Experience Using Senhance
Ultrasonic System in General Surgery
Nissen Fundoplication
is Technically Feasible with the Senhance Surgical System
-
Wednesday, April 3 – Saturday, April 6
Senhance System Demonstrations: TransEnterix Booth #621
See
the latest digital laparoscopic technology: The Senhance™ Ultrasonic
System with Advanced Energy and Senhance Microlaparoscopy 3 mm
Instruments.
Stop by the TransEnterix booth or sign up in advance
for a demonstration at TransEnterix.com/events.
About the Senhance Surgical System
TransEnterix is
digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to improve MIS
by addressing the clinical and economic challenges associated with
current laparoscopic and robotic options in today’s value-based
healthcare landscape.
The Senhance System is the first new abdominal robotic surgery platform
to receive FDA clearance since 2000. It is the first and only digital
laparoscopic surgical platform designed to maintain laparoscopic MIS
standards while providing digital benefits such as haptic feedback,
robotic precision, comfortable ergonomics, advanced instrumentation
including, 3 mm microlaparoscopic instruments, eye sensing camera
control and reusable standard instruments to help maintain per-procedure
costs similar to traditional laparoscopy.
In the U.S. the Senhance System is cleared for laparoscopic colorectal,
gynecological, inguinal hernia and cholecystectomy (gallbladder removal)
surgery. The System also has a CE Mark–accepted in over 30 countries–for
general, urology, thoracic and gynecology surgery.
SAGES attendees are encouraged to learn more by visiting TransEnterix’s
booth #621.
About TransEnterix
TransEnterix is a medical device company
that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to
improve minimally invasive surgery by addressing the clinical and
economic challenges associated with current laparoscopic and robotic
options in today’s value-based healthcare environment. The Company is
focused on the commercialization of the Senhance Surgical System, which
digitizes laparoscopic minimally invasive surgery. The system allows for
robotic precision, haptic feedback, surgeon camera control via eye
sensing and improved ergonomics while offering responsible economics.
The Senhance Surgical System is available for sale in the U.S., the EU
and select other countries. For more information, visit www.transenterix.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005243/en/