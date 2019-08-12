Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Transgaz SA    ROTGN   ROTGNTACNOR8

TRANSGAZ SA

(ROTGN)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Transgaz : Bundled/Unbundled Capacity auctions at the IP Ruse-Giurgiu, for the month September 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 02:06am EDT

Disclaimer

Societatea Nationala de Transport Gaze Naturale TRANSGAZ SA published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 06:05:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRANSGAZ SA
02:06aTRANSGAZ : Bundled/Unbundled Capacity auctions at the IP Ruse-Giurgiu, for the m..
PU
02:06aTRANSGAZ : Bundled/Unbundled Capacity auctions at the IP Csanadpalota, for the m..
PU
02:01aTRANSGAZ : Bundled/Unbundled Capacity auctions at the points located on the pipe..
PU
08/09TRANSGAZ : OGMS 17 September 2019
PU
07/08TRANSGAZ : Bundled/Unbundled Capacity auctions at the points located on the pipe..
PU
07/08TRANSGAZ : Bundled/Unbundled Capacity auctions at the IP Ruse-Giurgiu, for the m..
PU
07/08TRANSGAZ : Bundled/Unbundled Capacity auctions at the IP Csanadpalota, for the m..
PU
07/03TRANSGAZ : Announcement regarding starting the non-binding incremental capacity ..
PU
07/02TRANSGAZ : Announcement regarding introduction of daily, interruptible capacity ..
PU
06/24TRANSGAZ : EGMS 29 July 2019
PU
More news
Financials (RON)
Sales 2019 1 438 M
EBIT 2019 247 M
Net income 2019 382 M
Debt 2019 1 549 M
Yield 2019 3,93%
P/E ratio 2019 11,2x
P/E ratio 2020 9,72x
EV / Sales2019 4,04x
EV / Sales2020 3,92x
Capitalization 4 262 M
Chart TRANSGAZ SA
Duration : Period :
Transgaz SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 380,00  RON
Last Close Price 362,00  RON
Spread / Highest target 4,97%
Spread / Average Target 4,97%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ion Sterian Chairman & General Director
Gheorghe Marius Stroia Director-Operating Division
Marius Vasile Lupean Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Gruia Director-Information Technology & Communication
Petru Ion Vãduva Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSGAZ SA1 012
ENERGY TRANSFER LP5.22%36 463
SNAM SPA14.11%16 136
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORP-27.22%3 711
DCP MIDSTREAM LP-6.04%3 567
TC PIPELINES, LP15.10%2 636
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group