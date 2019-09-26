Transgaz : The initial CV of the Director - General of SNTGN Transgaz contained clerical errors and was not updated
09/26/2019 | 04:58am EDT
Data
Thu, 09/26/2019 - 11:28
Disclaimer
Societatea Nationala de Transport Gaze Naturale TRANSGAZ SA published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 08:57:04 UTC
Latest news on TRANSGAZ SA
Sales 2019
1 438 M
EBIT 2019
247 M
Net income 2019
-
Debt 2019
1 549 M
Yield 2019
3,96%
P/E ratio 2019
-
P/E ratio 2020
-
EV / Sales2019
4,02x
EV / Sales2020
3,98x
Capitalization
4 233 M
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Average target price
389,50 RON
Last Close Price
359,50 RON
Spread / Highest target
11,0%
Spread / Average Target
8,34%
Spread / Lowest Target
5,70%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.