TRANSGAZ SA

(TGN)
Transgaz : The initial CV of the Director - General of SNTGN Transgaz contained clerical errors and was not updated

09/26/2019 | 04:58am EDT
Data
Thu, 09/26/2019 - 11:28

Disclaimer

Societatea Nationala de Transport Gaze Naturale TRANSGAZ SA published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 08:57:04 UTC
Financials (RON)
Sales 2019 1 438 M
EBIT 2019 247 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 1 549 M
Yield 2019 3,96%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 4,02x
EV / Sales2020 3,98x
Capitalization 4 233 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 389,50  RON
Last Close Price 359,50  RON
Spread / Highest target 11,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,34%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Petru Ion Vãduva Non-Executive Director
Ion Sterian General Director
Remus-Gabriel Lapusan Chairman
Gheorghe Marius Stroia Director-Operating Division
Florin Emil Cosma Director-Maintenance Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSGAZ SA977
ENERGY TRANSFER LP0.30%34 807
DCP MIDSTREAM LP1.36%3 848
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORP-29.47%3 601
TC PIPELINES, LP24.60%2 854
SINOPEC KANTONS HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.96%1 018
